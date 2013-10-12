Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Sponsored Links







Page 18 of 18

IronMike



Registered: 12/10/13

Posts: 29

A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina Well maybe a had a slump buster last night! Got my ball speed down a bit and my release felt much more comfortable and consistent because of it.



Not unlike mmalsed, I felt like I was struggling to score the whole night but ended up with a nice 647. Tossed a 198 the first game after some dumb opens. I whiffed a very makeable 3-7 split in frame 2, and on the same lane next go around I left a solo 3 and whiffed it again. Also missed a 10 pin in the 8th. Spare shooting is in a funk.



Game two was a nice 235 (whiffed a 10 pin in this game, ugh!), and I wrapped the night up with a 214. Started struggling with carry in the 3rd game or it definitely could have been higher. The second game was extra fun because a guy trying to sandbag accidentally ruined the game for his team. I'm making a thread to elaborate on this.



Split our points for the night. Not a monster series but finally something respectable again, maybe I found it.



Edited by IronMike ( 02:24 PM ) _________________________

Track 508A

Storm IQ Tour Pearl

Brunswick Mastermind



Current Average: 219

High Series:765

High Game: 290

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Page 18 of 18

