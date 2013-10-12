BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 18 of 18 < 1 2 ... 16 17 18
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198885 - Today at 02:23 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
IronMike Online content
Junior

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 29
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Well maybe a had a slump buster last night! Got my ball speed down a bit and my release felt much more comfortable and consistent because of it.

Not unlike mmalsed, I felt like I was struggling to score the whole night but ended up with a nice 647. Tossed a 198 the first game after some dumb opens. I whiffed a very makeable 3-7 split in frame 2, and on the same lane next go around I left a solo 3 and whiffed it again. Also missed a 10 pin in the 8th. Spare shooting is in a funk.

Game two was a nice 235 (whiffed a 10 pin in this game, ugh!), and I wrapped the night up with a 214. Started struggling with carry in the 3rd game or it definitely could have been higher. The second game was extra fun because a guy trying to sandbag accidentally ruined the game for his team. I'm making a thread to elaborate on this.

Split our points for the night. Not a monster series but finally something respectable again, maybe I found it.


Edited by IronMike (Today at 02:24 PM)
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 18 of 18 < 1 2 ... 16 17 18



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Rules About Fouling?
by IronMike - Today at 02:45 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by IronMike - Today at 02:23 PM
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
by Dylan585 - 01/22/18 10:27 PM
Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
by djp1080 - 01/22/18 07:47 PM
Where is every one?
by djp1080 - 01/20/18 04:07 PM
Motiv Venom Shock Pearl
by Jason_C - 01/18/18 10:51 AM
Competing against high rev, high speed players
by BowlerBill - 01/17/18 07:59 PM
Honor Scores Not Received By USBC
by Mkirchie - 01/10/18 02:34 PM
Dual Angle Layouts
by Dennis Michael - 01/10/18 10:26 AM
Roto-Grip Hyper Cell Fused Video Ball Review
by mmalsed - 01/08/18 11:41 AM
Dare Devil Danger Video Ball Review
by sk8shorty01 - 01/07/18 08:56 PM
Good advice from my brother!
by Dylan585 - 01/05/18 04:13 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.