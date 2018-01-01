BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198817 - 01/01/18 09:58 PM Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
nord Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 727
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Below is a video of my first session with my new Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane.
I got this ball as a ball down option when the Black Widow and Midnight Scorcher are too much ball.
The Purple Pearl has a very high RG of 2.65 and a very low Diff of .015.
I had it drilled with the same high flare Full Roller layout I have on the Widow.
Despite the high flare layout, flare remains low, about 2 inches or so.
Oil was pretty heavy this day and the lane may have had lots of carry down from holiday house balls.
I found it hard to find the proper line that would let the Purple get into a good roll.
Eventually pushing it directly out into the dry seemed the best option, though occasional misses inside of second arrow would hold the line and hit pretty hard.
I did get a lot of washouts and splits though from light hits when the ball would not roll.
But I did get the ball as a ball down option when the volume is very low or getting taken off later in a set.
I think the Purple should fulfill that role quite nicely.
This ball does hit really hard when you get it working!
This is probably due to it being a two piece ball and the extra Coefficient of Restitution that design produces.
I have also attached a photo of the layout on the Purple.

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane:
https://youtu.be/2D2F-3z4Cj4


Attachments
Purple Hammer Layout.jpg


_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198870 - 01/18/18 04:49 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9621
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
OK, I lost my post. I'll recreate it.

I went back and read the original specs of the older balls I am using. One in particular caught my attention. It's 9 year old Lane Master, Black diamond. Matte finish at 1500.

Well, this ball fits really well and I have used it alot. Found out, it is really lane condition specific. Heavy oil, even fresh is a no no. Dry is out as well. But, it works really well on an overlay shot or one that has been used. I use it in Sr League in the afternoons with great success.

Anyhow, the original Mfg write up called this ball a particle-urethane ball. I remembered the particle, but not the urethane part.

Stand at 27, roll over 13 at arrows, out to 9 at the range finder with great success.

But, the urethane surprised me.


Edited by Dennis Michael (01/18/18 04:50 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198875 - 01/21/18 04:09 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane [Re: nord]
Dylan585 Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 265
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Are ya still using the judge nord?
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

Top
#198879 - Yesterday at 05:00 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane [Re: Dylan585]
nord Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 727
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
Are ya still using the judge nord?

Not using it much these days as it simply is not strong enough for me on modern house shots.
It gets slick with oil after about 5 throws and wont grip anymore.
It is truly just for very dry lanes or those with a heavy hand, lots of revs or up the back roll like Sin Li Jane has.
I really like her ball motion.
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

Top
#198883 - Yesterday at 10:27 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane [Re: nord]
Dylan585 Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 265
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I'm serious with my offer if you ever want to sell it
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
by Dylan585 - 10:27 PM
Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
by djp1080 - 07:47 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - 01/21/18 09:02 PM
Where is every one?
by djp1080 - 01/20/18 04:07 PM
Motiv Venom Shock Pearl
by Jason_C - 01/18/18 10:51 AM
Competing against high rev, high speed players
by BowlerBill - 01/17/18 07:59 PM
Honor Scores Not Received By USBC
by Mkirchie - 01/10/18 02:34 PM
Dual Angle Layouts
by Dennis Michael - 01/10/18 10:26 AM
Roto-Grip Hyper Cell Fused Video Ball Review
by mmalsed - 01/08/18 11:41 AM
Dare Devil Danger Video Ball Review
by sk8shorty01 - 01/07/18 08:56 PM
Good advice from my brother!
by Dylan585 - 01/05/18 04:13 PM
"Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball
by 6_ball_man - 01/01/18 09:11 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.