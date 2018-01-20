Sponsored Links







Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power djp1080

I usually find myself bowling on this type of surface and like taking advantage of the markings on the lane. Reading what's offer on this webpage it mentions "hook power" and making use of that number to help the bowler hitting the pocket.

On the right side of the page there is a selection tool for three lane views and #3 describes two examples of using hooking power.

It says in example 2 that the bowler moves their feet to board 16 (where they began with is not stated) and targets board 13.

I've read that many bowlers may have an offset of 7 to 8 boards from the inside edge of their slide foot to where their ball lays down on the lane. As for me I tend to have an offset of 11 boards from what I can tell. I must have the ball out too far from my slide foot, but I'm able to get enough revs on the ball nonetheless.

If I slide on board 16 like it says in the example, I'll likely be laying the ball down on board 5. If I targeted board 13, my ball will be travelling from right to left 8 boards by the time it gets to the arrows. It'll be at least 16 boards at half way down the lane (i.e., board 21) and likely much farther left as it passes the range finders 3/4 the way down the lane at board 29.

I must be missing the essence of what's presented on their website.

How can this hook power definition be used effectively to keep ones ball hitting the pocket? Any ideas?

So, if I stand at 27 and target over 15, and roll out to the 8 board, then 27 - 8 = 19. And, with a hook back to the pocket of 9, that makes my hook potential = 28?

Is this right?



Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power djp1080

In example #1 on the Brunswick site for hook power it says that the bowler releases the ball over board 10 and targets the 2nd arrow which is also board 10.

If you stand on board 27 (inside edge of your left foot), your ball will likely be somewhere around 17, 18 or 19 or in my case board 16. Let's say that you lay the ball down at board 19 and target 15. The difference is 4 boards. Likely at the 30 foot point your ball would be at 11 and perhaps at 45 feet the ball would be at board 7 or 8. From there it would then move another 9 boards or so to the pocket. I'd say that your hook power would be 12.

Lately with the Hy-Road Nano I've been standing on board 26 and targeting board 10 at the arrows. My next move is to board 29 and targeting board 12.

