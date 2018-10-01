#198852 - 01:09 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] mmalsed

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1344A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA ) but the third game I felt my energy level drop through the floor. When I got home I felt like my lungs were filling up and spilling out through my face - yep, I got the flu.



Still ended with a 623.



First game, front 3, picked up the 10, two more, picked up the 4-7, then the 2-8, next two and left a 2-10 in the fill and just grabbed the easy 2 - 232. All through the game I was watching the totals thinking, no way . . . no way . . . well maybe? . . . maybe? . . . we have a slight chance . . . more than slight . . . holy crap, we might get this . . . YES, we GOT it! Won by 35.



Second game was clean until the foundation where I left a pocket 7-10. Bah. Stone 9 and strike for the 10th - 203. This time we won by 50. My 84yo F-in-law rolled a 202 (35 pins over his average)



Third game - first ball went 1-2-6-10 and I figured my reaction had gone so best to jump ahead and switched to the IQTP. Much better but everything felt like WORK. I was wading through goo. Still - couple of strikes, picked up a 10, 4-7-10 when I let the ball speed drop, 7-pin, next three, then saw that we needed a mark in the 10th to take the third game . . . and I left my dreaded 3-6-10. I HATE this thing. I need to go out and play just THAT spare over and over and over. I left the 10 and we lost by 6 pins - 188.



I went home and fell over. Fever hit me a few hours later.



