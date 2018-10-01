BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198859 - Yesterday at 08:18 PM Where is every one?
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9618
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
This site got very quiet. NYE Hangover?? Ate too much over Holidays?

Hope all of you come back.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198861 - Today at 12:52 AM Re: Where is every one? [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 377
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I was wondering the same, Dennis.
I was out bowling tonight and got 567. Not bad for this old guy.
Made three ball changes and I think I did it at the right time finally. Started with one of my most aggressive solid balls, changed in mid-second game to last aggressive solid ball. Switched to my IQ Tour 30 pearl ball mid-third game. Got a five bagger with it. Perhaps I should have switched earlier to the pearl ball. Quite happy with the result.
Your comment about competing against higher rev players was excellent IMHO.
Keep up the good work. Good night...

#198862 - Today at 01:00 AM Re: Where is every one? [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dylan585 Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 263
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I'm just sitting here... Quitely... Reading... Judging... But in all seriousness I have noticed the same thing
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#198863 - Today at 09:06 AM Re: Where is every one? [Re: Dennis Michael]
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 724
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
I've also noticed the lack of activity. I remember how busy it was when I first joined and also remember a lot of names I don't really see anymore here.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#198866 - Today at 11:16 AM Re: Where is every one? [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 536
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Here's a subject that might save some people some money. After purchasing a large number of balls over the last 5 years, I'm of the opinion that minor variations between RG's and Diff's are imperceptible in a drilled ball by all but the top tier bowlers. Same with surfaces. A ball ranked 205-215 on the Perfect Scale won't be different enough from a ball ranked 225-235 for all but the best bowlers to notice.

Like golf swing videos and training aids, nothing a person buys in a new bowling ball will raise their average. The painful truth, if a person doesn't learn to crank up a ball when they're young and get their back-swing above their head, the limitations of their delivery and release will limit their average regardless of lane conditions or ball specifications.

Speed and RPM's coming off the oil is all a player need to optimize. I think too many bowlers drool over the latest releases, but I'd love to see some actual statistics that show anything new performing better than anything from last year.

Bowling has become a sport where those who can carry a slightly higher percentage of strikes will percolate up in the standings of tournaments and leagues. Those increases come from technique, not bowling balls.

I use to do a little sailing in my youth. Sailboat classes are like USBC bowling ball regulations. The main idea is that the person sailing the boat is the difference, not one sailboat or bowling ball from another.

The rapidity of the price drops in bowling balls are a clear indicator that today's $229.95 wunderkind is tomorrow's $99.95 clearance sale :-)

#198867 - Today at 12:15 PM Re: Where is every one? [Re: 82Boat69]
djp1080 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 377
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I've noticed pretty much the same; however, the RG certainly makes a bit of difference to the length of where the ball begins it's move and the drilling angle selection aids the ball's move, too. The differential in the mid to high range don't seem matter much.
The coverstock makes the most difference in the type of cover and the friction created by the grit finish.
I've also noted that the two-piece ball is likely the best type of ball as they tend to handle oil without much degradation over time. This may save people money as well. I think that the Storm Hy-Road series will be around for a long, long time even if they stop production.
Still confused though regarding some balls seem to soak up oil pretty fast and degrade much quicker than others using the same finish and coverstock. My investment in a food dehydrator converted into a ball oven has paid dividends to keeping some balls working just fine.
Hope this helps...

