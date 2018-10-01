Where is every one?

Here's a subject that might save some people some money. After purchasing a large number of balls over the last 5 years, I'm of the opinion that minor variations between RG's and Diff's are imperceptible in a drilled ball by all but the top tier bowlers. Same with surfaces. A ball ranked 205-215 on the Perfect Scale won't be different enough from a ball ranked 225-235 for all but the best bowlers to notice.
Like golf swing videos and training aids, nothing a person buys in a new bowling ball will raise their average. The painful truth, if a person doesn't learn to crank up a ball when they're young and get their back-swing above their head, the limitations of their delivery and release will limit their average regardless of lane conditions or ball specifications.
Speed and RPM's coming off the oil is all a player need to optimize. I think too many bowlers drool over the latest releases, but I'd love to see some actual statistics that show anything new performing better than anything from last year.
Bowling has become a sport where those who can carry a slightly higher percentage of strikes will percolate up in the standings of tournaments and leagues. Those increases come from technique, not bowling balls.
I use to do a little sailing in my youth. Sailboat classes are like USBC bowling ball regulations. The main idea is that the person sailing the boat is the difference, not one sailboat or bowling ball from another.
The rapidity of the price drops in bowling balls are a clear indicator that today's $229.95 wunderkind is tomorrow's $99.95 clearance sale :-)