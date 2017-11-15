Motiv Venom Shock Pearl

Sponsored Links







The next release from Motiv drops in February. I have to ask though. The numbers are identical to the Cobra. Same RG. Same Diff. Same Core. Even the same OOB finish of 5500 Grit LSP. The only difference is Hybrid versus Pearl. Other than that and the look they might as well be the same ball. Is there really a need for this new ball in their lineup? It does have the same cover as the Quest. To me it just seems like they are putting out a ball that is redundant under the Venom title and will probably be out of the price point that makes the Venom line such an attractive ball for league players. Is this simply their way of fading out the Cobra for a ball they will be able to charge more for? Or am I missing something?

