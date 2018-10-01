Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #198859 - 08:18 PM Where is every one? Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9618

This site got very quiet. NYE Hangover?? Ate too much over Holidays?

Hope all of you come back.



Hope all of you come back. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#198861 - 12:52 AM Re: Where is every one? Re: Dennis Michael] djp1080

High Roller

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 376

A/S/L: 70/m/IL I was wondering the same, Dennis.

I was out bowling tonight and got 567. Not bad for this old guy.

Made three ball changes and I think I did it at the right time finally. Started with one of my most aggressive solid balls, changed in mid-second game to last aggressive solid ball. Switched to my IQ Tour 30 pearl ball mid-third game. Got a five bagger with it. Perhaps I should have switched earlier to the pearl ball. Quite happy with the result.

Your comment about competing against higher rev players was excellent IMHO.

Keep up the good work. Good night...

#198862 - 01:00 AM Re: Where is every one? Re: Dennis Michael] Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 263

I'm just sitting here... Quitely... Reading... Judging... But in all seriousness I have noticed the same thing

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



