#198859 - Yesterday at 08:18 PM Where is every one?
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9618
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
This site got very quiet. NYE Hangover?? Ate too much over Holidays?

Hope all of you come back.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198861 - Today at 12:52 AM Re: Where is every one?
djp1080 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 376
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I was wondering the same, Dennis.
I was out bowling tonight and got 567. Not bad for this old guy.
Made three ball changes and I think I did it at the right time finally. Started with one of my most aggressive solid balls, changed in mid-second game to last aggressive solid ball. Switched to my IQ Tour 30 pearl ball mid-third game. Got a five bagger with it. Perhaps I should have switched earlier to the pearl ball. Quite happy with the result.
Your comment about competing against higher rev players was excellent IMHO.
Keep up the good work. Good night...

#198862 - Today at 01:00 AM Re: Where is every one?
Dylan585 Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 263
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I'm just sitting here... Quitely... Reading... Judging... But in all seriousness I have noticed the same thing
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

