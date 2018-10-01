|
#198850 - 01/10/18 03:32 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Junior
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 26
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Another very rough night of bowling for me last night.
I thought it was going to be a pretty good night starting off. I threw a beautiful strike to open things up. Proceeded to push one through the nose on my second frame and left the greek church, which I converted!! And....everything was downhill from there. Ended up with 4 splits in the first game (2 pocket 8-10's and one more greek church, actually, on which I knocked out the 6-7-9-10).
My second game was nice, I threw 8 strikes. All of my misses were wrapped 10 pins off fine enough pocket shots, which I converted.
When it was said and done, though, I sandwiched a 23x between two 17x's for a high 500 series. Luckily for my conscious we lost all of the games by 100+ pins so I couldn't have done much anyway. As usual, our defense sucks and our opponent (5 person handicap league) tossed a 3800 series. Guess we bring out the best in people.
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198851 - 01/10/18 10:52 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4616
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
Tonight was my comeuppance, as I was largely a victim of bad pin carry, and compounded it by missing more single-pin spares than I made. The 166 first game had my only double of the night.Result
: 166-139-140=445Average (54 games)
: 179Average for last 9 games
: 168Next week's AVG+1 score
: 576Composite average (102 games)
: 180
The team got bad news in the loss of Ralph for the rest of the season due to an accident shoveling snow (injured knee). As poorly as we bowled tonight, we still managed to take three of four (first & third games & total by one pin).
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 181The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#198852 - 01/12/18 01:09 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1344
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Bowled Monday night. First two games were pretty good and we won (even though we handed the other team 237 pins handicap. . .
) but the third game I felt my energy level drop through the floor. When I got home I felt like my lungs were filling up and spilling out through my face - yep, I got the flu.
Still ended with a 623.
First game, front 3, picked up the 10, two more, picked up the 4-7, then the 2-8, next two and left a 2-10 in the fill and just grabbed the easy 2 - 232. All through the game I was watching the totals thinking, no way . . . no way . . . well maybe? . . . maybe? . . . we have a slight chance . . . more than slight . . . holy crap, we might get this . . . YES, we GOT it!
Won by 35.
Second game was clean until the foundation where I left a pocket 7-10. Bah. Stone 9 and strike for the 10th - 203. This time we won by 50. My 84yo F-in-law rolled a 202 (35 pins over his average)
Third game - first ball went 1-2-6-10 and I figured my reaction had gone so best to jump ahead and switched to the IQTP. Much better but everything felt like WORK. I was wading through goo. Still - couple of strikes, picked up a 10, 4-7-10 when I let the ball speed drop, 7-pin, next three, then saw that we needed a mark in the 10th to take the third game . . . and I left my dreaded 3-6-10. I HATE this thing. I need to go out and play just THAT spare over and over and over. I left the 10 and we lost by 6 pins - 188.
I went home and fell over. Fever hit me a few hours later.
Oh well. I survived.
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759
16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot
"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"
#198853 - 01/14/18 08:08 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 723
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Our odd weather in the northeast made Friday night interesting. Low 60's, rain, humidity, and a completely packed 32 lane center with two leagues and a large group event were a bad combination. I can understand that they didn't want to turn on the air conditioning in January, however it felt pretty awful. The wood approaches were slightly tacky and every once in a while I had a shot hang a little on my thumb (as did many others).
I did fight through it well the first two games, I had the front 9 the 1st game and went high the 1st ball of the 10th to shoot a 278. The 2nd game, I had two shots that didn't come off clean and I sailed them right for 6 counts. I made both of them, but lost a lot of count and finished with a 241. The last game the uncomfortable environment started to get to me, I missed the transition, and muddled through the first 6 frames of the last game no strikes and one open on a washout. I finally switched to my Super Natural and struck the next 5 shots to finish with a 218 and a 737 series. I was happy to come through and throw the first two strikes in the 10th after the early struggles since it helped our team win the last game and take all 7 points to stay in 1st place.
Mark
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789
#198854 - 01/14/18 09:57 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4616
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I almost recovered from my second game to save average, but I came up a couple of pins short. I'll use the rest of the space here to explain my usual problem with the 10 pin, as I missed a few more of them tonight: I'm throwing my plastic ball at it, and it's usually on line, but it hooks on the back end; keep in mind that that plastic ball is not supposed to hook at all.Result
: 182-155-207=544Average (51 games)
: 182Average for last 9 games
: 201Next week's AVG+1 score
: 573Composite average (105 games)
: 180
Peter had a nice bounce-back night (662), and the only points we lost were the second game's, in which we only lost by 11 pins.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 181The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#198855 - 01/14/18 11:28 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 542
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Going through a bit of a slump. I feel like I'm bowling well, just not carrying well or getting the breaks. Last week shot 611 on Friday and 596 on Sunday. Made it a point to practice this week and worked on a few things and was hoping to turn it around on Friday.
Didn't happen. In fact our whole team collectively struggled and everyone was under average. We managed to somehow get swept in a 30 point head-to-head league. I shot 197, 186, 224 for 607 which actually was the high series on the team. That's how bad it was. First game I was on 5 strikes going into the 10th after a slow start and I went big 4 in the 10th and couldn't even break 200. I didn't even think it was that bad of a shot. Last game I started with the front 5 and then had a chance to strike out in the 10th for 259. BURIED the pocket and left a blower 10 pin. I was [censored] which didn't help my concentration on the spare which I ended up missing.
Tonight went 197, 210, 244 for 652. All 3 games I went 7-pin, spare, 7-pin in the 10th and 11th. Felt like I threw a good enough shot on each, even the ones that were flat the 4 was moving around a bit before laying in the gutter. Just needed a tad bit more to get it to come off the wall and take out the 7. Last game I actually started with the front 6 before a bucket in the 7th. Better series but still bowling under average so the struggle continues.
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
#198860 - Yesterday at 10:47 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4616
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
While I was over my average for the night, I left a lot of single pins out there, where, as is unusual, my left side, particularly the 4 and 7, was the bedeviling side. The bright side to my spare game, however, was that I did make an adjustment on the 7 at a time I couldn't avoid leaving the pin, and made three straight.Result
: 193-179-188=560Average (57 games)
: 179Average for last 9 games
: 175Next week's AVG+1 score
: 556Composite average (108 games)
: 181
Opponents won all four, with their anchor almost putting up a 700.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 181The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
