Competing against high rev, high speed players

I'm in a high end scratch league. Match point with 25 points per night.
Every week I have been matched up against younger bowlers who have high revs, high speed and lot's of hand. It seems that every week they are putting up large strings and I don't keep up. (last night was 259, 259, 214 to my 182, 194, 210)
I'll admit, the oil conditions aren't favorable to how I bowl. I'm forced to play straight up, which isn't my A game. It's also speed sensitive. Too slow = over hook and split. Too fast = late break (weak 10) or washout.
My daytime average is 210 at this house while my nighttime average is 196. The house puts down a second layer of oil prior to the start of the night leagues but doesn't clean the back ends. I believe this is the reason for my reduced scores at night.
I've tried every ball I have. I bought a new ball, which helped but I still don't ever find an area I can strike from consistently. I have to throw my absolute best shot to get a strike.
It seems like I need to learn how to bowl 2 handed or palm the ball to match up with these guys.
Does anyone have any tips or suggestions?
Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical
HG 300 (sanctioned),
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)