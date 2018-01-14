Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198856 - 03:41 PM Competing against high rev, high speed players BowlerBill

Team USA Contender



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 422

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca I'm in a high end scratch league. Match point with 25 points per night.



Every week I have been matched up against younger bowlers who have high revs, high speed and lot's of hand. It seems that every week they are putting up large strings and I don't keep up. (last night was 259, 259, 214 to my 182, 194, 210)



I'll admit, the oil conditions aren't favorable to how I bowl. I'm forced to play straight up, which isn't my A game. It's also speed sensitive. Too slow = over hook and split. Too fast = late break (weak 10) or washout.



My daytime average is 210 at this house while my nighttime average is 196. The house puts down a second layer of oil prior to the start of the night leagues but doesn't clean the back ends. I believe this is the reason for my reduced scores at night.



I've tried every ball I have. I bought a new ball, which helped but I still don't ever find an area I can strike from consistently. I have to throw my absolute best shot to get a strike.



It seems like I need to learn how to bowl 2 handed or palm the ball to match up with these guys.



Does anyone have any tips or suggestions? _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198857 - 06:40 PM Re: Competing against high rev, high speed players Re: BowlerBill] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9617

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9617A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Sounds like what is called an overlay shot. All it did was smoothen out what ever oil is still on the lane. And, you're right, it does not strip the back end.



On this, I find a symmetrical core, arcing ball is best for me. A strong cover rolls thru any carrydown as if it wasn't there. And, tames an iffy back end.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 06:41 PM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel