A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina Another very rough night of bowling for me last night.



I thought it was going to be a pretty good night starting off. I threw a beautiful strike to open things up. Proceeded to push one through the nose on my second frame and left the greek church, which I converted!! And....everything was downhill from there. Ended up with 4 splits in the first game (2 pocket 8-10's and one more greek church, actually, on which I knocked out the 6-7-9-10).



My second game was nice, I threw 8 strikes. All of my misses were wrapped 10 pins off fine enough pocket shots, which I converted.



When it was said and done, though, I sandwiched a 23x between two 17x's for a high 500 series. Luckily for my conscious we lost all of the games by 100+ pins so I couldn't have done much anyway. As usual, our defense sucks and our opponent (5 person handicap league) tossed a 3800 series. Guess we bring out the best in people. _________________________

Top #198851 - 10:52 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Tonight was my comeuppance, as I was largely a victim of bad pin carry, and compounded it by missing more single-pin spares than I made. The 166 first game had my only double of the night.



Result : 166-139-140=445

Average (54 games) : 179

Average for last 9 games : 168

Next week's AVG+1 score : 576



Composite average (102 games) : 180



Tonight was my comeuppance, as I was largely a victim of bad pin carry, and compounded it by missing more single-pin spares than I made. The 166 first game had my only double of the night.

Result : 166-139-140=445

Average (54 games) : 179

Average for last 9 games : 168

Next week's AVG+1 score : 576

Composite average (102 games) : 180

The team got bad news in the loss of Ralph for the rest of the season due to an accident shoveling snow (injured knee). As poorly as we bowled tonight, we still managed to take three of four (first & third games & total by one pin).

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1344A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA ) but the third game I felt my energy level drop through the floor. When I got home I felt like my lungs were filling up and spilling out through my face - yep, I got the flu.



Still ended with a 623.



First game, front 3, picked up the 10, two more, picked up the 4-7, then the 2-8, next two and left a 2-10 in the fill and just grabbed the easy 2 - 232. All through the game I was watching the totals thinking, no way . . . no way . . . well maybe? . . . maybe? . . . we have a slight chance . . . more than slight . . . holy crap, we might get this . . . YES, we GOT it! Won by 35.



Second game was clean until the foundation where I left a pocket 7-10. Bah. Stone 9 and strike for the 10th - 203. This time we won by 50. My 84yo F-in-law rolled a 202 (35 pins over his average)



Third game - first ball went 1-2-6-10 and I figured my reaction had gone so best to jump ahead and switched to the IQTP. Much better but everything felt like WORK. I was wading through goo. Still - couple of strikes, picked up a 10, 4-7-10 when I let the ball speed drop, 7-pin, next three, then saw that we needed a mark in the 10th to take the third game . . . and I left my dreaded 3-6-10. I HATE this thing. I need to go out and play just THAT spare over and over and over. I left the 10 and we lost by 6 pins - 188.



I went home and fell over. Fever hit me a few hours later.



Bowled Monday night. First two games were pretty good and we won (even though we handed the other team 237 pins handicap. . .) but the third game I felt my energy level drop through the floor. When I got home I felt like my lungs were filling up and spilling out through my face - yep, I got the flu.

Still ended with a 623.

First game, front 3, picked up the 10, two more, picked up the 4-7, then the 2-8, next two and left a 2-10 in the fill and just grabbed the easy 2 - 232. All through the game I was watching the totals thinking, no way . . . no way . . . well maybe? . . . maybe? . . . we have a slight chance . . . more than slight . . . holy crap, we might get this . . . YES, we GOT it! Won by 35.

Second game was clean until the foundation where I left a pocket 7-10. Bah. Stone 9 and strike for the 10th - 203. This time we won by 50. My 84yo F-in-law rolled a 202 (35 pins over his average)

Third game - first ball went 1-2-6-10 and I figured my reaction had gone so best to jump ahead and switched to the IQTP. Much better but everything felt like WORK. I was wading through goo. Still - couple of strikes, picked up a 10, 4-7-10 when I let the ball speed drop, 7-pin, next three, then saw that we needed a mark in the 10th to take the third game . . . and I left my dreaded 3-6-10. I HATE this thing. I need to go out and play just THAT spare over and over and over. I left the 10 and we lost by 6 pins - 188.

I went home and fell over. Fever hit me a few hours later.

Oh well. I survived.

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 723A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Our odd weather in the northeast made Friday night interesting. Low 60's, rain, humidity, and a completely packed 32 lane center with two leagues and a large group event were a bad combination. I can understand that they didn't want to turn on the air conditioning in January, however it felt pretty awful. The wood approaches were slightly tacky and every once in a while I had a shot hang a little on my thumb (as did many others).



I did fight through it well the first two games, I had the front 9 the 1st game and went high the 1st ball of the 10th to shoot a 278. The 2nd game, I had two shots that didn't come off clean and I sailed them right for 6 counts. I made both of them, but lost a lot of count and finished with a 241. The last game the uncomfortable environment started to get to me, I missed the transition, and muddled through the first 6 frames of the last game no strikes and one open on a washout. I finally switched to my Super Natural and struck the next 5 shots to finish with a 218 and a 737 series. I was happy to come through and throw the first two strikes in the 10th after the early struggles since it helped our team win the last game and take all 7 points to stay in 1st place.



