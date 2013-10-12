Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Another very rough night of bowling for me last night.
I thought it was going to be a pretty good night starting off. I threw a beautiful strike to open things up. Proceeded to push one through the nose on my second frame and left the greek church, which I converted!! And....everything was downhill from there. Ended up with 4 splits in the first game (2 pocket 8-10's and one more greek church, actually, on which I knocked out the 6-7-9-10).
My second game was nice, I threw 8 strikes. All of my misses were wrapped 10 pins off fine enough pocket shots, which I converted.
When it was said and done, though, I sandwiched a 23x between two 17x's for a high 500 series. Luckily for my conscious we lost all of the games by 100+ pins so I couldn't have done much anyway. As usual, our defense sucks and our opponent (5 person handicap league) tossed a 3800 series. Guess we bring out the best in people.
