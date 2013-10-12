BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198850 - Yesterday at 03:32 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
IronMike Offline
Junior

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 26
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Another very rough night of bowling for me last night.

I thought it was going to be a pretty good night starting off. I threw a beautiful strike to open things up. Proceeded to push one through the nose on my second frame and left the greek church, which I converted!! And....everything was downhill from there. Ended up with 4 splits in the first game (2 pocket 8-10's and one more greek church, actually, on which I knocked out the 6-7-9-10).

My second game was nice, I threw 8 strikes. All of my misses were wrapped 10 pins off fine enough pocket shots, which I converted.

When it was said and done, though, I sandwiched a 23x between two 17x's for a high 500 series. Luckily for my conscious we lost all of the games by 100+ pins so I couldn't have done much anyway. As usual, our defense sucks and our opponent (5 person handicap league) tossed a 3800 series. Guess we bring out the best in people.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290

#198851 - Yesterday at 10:52 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4614
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

Tonight was my comeuppance, as I was largely a victim of bad pin carry, and compounded it by missing more single-pin spares than I made. The 166 first game had my only double of the night.

Result: 166-139-140=445
Average (54 games): 179
Average for last 9 games: 168
Next week's AVG+1 score: 576

Composite average (102 games): 180

The team got bad news in the loss of Ralph for the rest of the season due to an accident shoveling snow (injured knee). As poorly as we bowled tonight, we still managed to take three of four (first & third games & total by one pin).
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 180

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

