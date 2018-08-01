BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198843 - Today at 05:11 AM Re: Dual Angle Layouts
Was always under the assumption that once the thumb was drilled, the PSA was in the thumb hole.
#198844 - Today at 06:44 AM Re: Dual Angle Layouts
If the core is symmetric, the MB is supposed to be 6-3/4 inches beyond the CG in a straight line from the pin. The only accurate way to know for sure is to put the ball on a 'determinator' before you drill any holes. Mark that spot.

Allegedly, if you drill the ball and then put it on the determinator again, its supposed to migrate and end up in/near the thumb. However, a determinator keeps the ball revolving at a constant rate. It may take 15 seconds or so to settle it's final location.

If you throw the same ball, the amount of time the ball is revolving is limited to about 2.5 seconds. I don't know where the MB will be in such an abbreviated spin cycle.

I think balance-hole location also will change the final location.

Sounds like a video someone should make. Mark the starting location, then every 5 seconds make another mark. When the MB is finally settled, connect the dots and see what happened.

#198847 - Today at 10:26 AM Re: Dual Angle Layouts
https://video.search.yahoo.com/video/play;_ylt=AwrC5rLNLlZaxlgA_EM0nIlQ;_ylu=X3oDMTByZWc0dGJtBHNlYwNzcgRzbGsDdmlkBHZ0aWQDBGdwb3MDMQ--?p=PSA+on+symmetrical+bowling+ball&vid=2c1c705e25790e2674997be0afd50754&turl=https%3A%2F%2Ftse4.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOVP.l-n8YdPO5rr-G-WqPxmoBAEsCs%26pid%3D15.1%26h%3D172%26w%3D300%26c%3D7%26rs%3D1&rurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D-WIfDXDAloQ&[censored]=How+to+find+the+PSA+of+a+bowling+ball+using+a+washing+machine&c=0&h=172&w=300&l=374&sigr=11bbun24u&sigt=11t89q8jh&sigi=12rr2p8fr&age=1382570655&fr2=p%3As%2Cv%3Av&fr=yhs-pty-pty_email&hsimp=yhs-pty_email&hspart=pty&tt=b
