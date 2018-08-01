Honor Scores Not Received By USBC

Forget the friendship Crap. In most cases, the Secr and Treas are receiving compensation to perform a job. If it is not done properly, on time, or at all, they have to be replaced.
I went directly at the Secretary and asked him, armed with ammo that the Assoc did not receive the form. I knew a couple of others who were expecting an award and we 3 went at him together.
He was the Secy/Teaes, so he held both jobs. We also found that he did not have a bank account in the league name, and he chose to not have the House provide banking either. An account was in his own name, only. The Assoc threatened legal action on that.
Finally, he never relinquished the funds to the President as instructed, and in a month, the league ended. On the final payout night, no one received any payout, as he still held the account. The President told us all to return the following week, where our money would be ready. On that night, we found the Secy/Treas writing checks out of a checkbook for the total payout for each team. Our team got 1 check, written to the Captain, which had to be cashed by him and divided among team members later.
The Pres and VP both resigned afterward.
The Pres did get diagnosed with cancer and was absent alot then (excused). But, the VP never did anything in his absence.
It was a 26 team, 4-man, men's league.
