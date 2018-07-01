Honor Scores Not Received By USBC

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 720A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Earlier this season I shot 300 games in October and November. I had been checking my records on bowl.com and they were not posted yet. I decided to e-mail bowl.com today and they responded that they had no record of them and that I should talk to the secretary or the association manager. I wanted to check with the USBC first since I didn't want to seem like I was being rude or accusatory to our league secretary. However, I would like if my achievements are accurately recorded. I plan on asking for a polite status update from the secretary. Additionally, who is responsible for submitting the scores to the USBC? I filled out and signed forms for both games which were given to the secretary. Does anyone have advice or input that they could share, I've never had to address this before.



