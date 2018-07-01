Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198834 - 09:00 PM Roto-Grip Hyper Cell Fused Video Ball Review sk8shorty01

Virtual League Champion x2



Registered: 01/05/09

Posts: 5163

A/S/L: 30/M/Merritt Island, FL



https://youtu.be/HtcRFIelC3Y Here is my latest review, enjoy! _________________________

Storm Amatuer Staff Member

BowlersMart.com Staff Member

Logo Infusion Staff Member

IAB Staff Member



PBA Member

USBC Level 1 Certified Coach

Head Coach - Cocoa High School



Career 300 games - 5

Career 800 series - 6

High Scratch Series - 823

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198837 - 11:41 AM Re: Roto-Grip Hyper Cell Fused Video Ball Review Re: sk8shorty01] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1343

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1343A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



Could I ask one thing - could you stop and hesitate a few seconds at the end of your comparison? I know I can pause the video, but you're actually talking and it relates to the video at that point so pausing kinda messes that up. I value your words and your visualizations!



Thank you! I honestly think your reviews are the most down-to-earth reviews I've seen. As always - love the vids, sk8!Could I ask one thing - could you stop and hesitate a few seconds at the end of your comparison? I know I can pause the video, but you're actually talking and it relates to the video at that point so pausing kinda messes that up. I value your words and your visualizations!Thank you! I honestly think your reviews are the most down-to-earth reviews I've seen. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel