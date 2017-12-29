#198832 - 08:59 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Mkirchie





A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 719A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey We returned to league Friday night after our center's decision to have no leagues. I was bowling on the same pair where I shot both of my 300's this season. I used my Danger Zone in practice and it worked great. However, I sailed my first shot right and left a split to start. After that, I left a solid 10 and nearly left a pocket 7-10 the next shot. I made both spares and switched to my Critical Mass. I finished that game with strikes and 9 counts spares for a 215.



In the second game, I had the front 8 and left a 7 pin in the 9th frame. I struck all 3 shots in the 10th for a 279. My other 300's on that pair were the 1st and 3rd games. I had jokingly told my wife before league that if I managed to shoot a 300 the 2nd game that I had a 900 on that pair spread over 3 different weeks. I wore a shirt from the same band that I wore the other weeks that I shot 300 on that pair. It almost worked.



Right at the beginning of the 3rd game, my line was burnt and when I tried to move a little left with the Critical Mass, it wasn't able to get back to carry. I threw 1-2 shots too many with it and eventually switched to my Super Natural to stay more direct. I finished that game with a 225 for a 719, my only open was the split in the 1st frame of the 1st game. Our team took 5 out of 7 and stayed in 1st place.



