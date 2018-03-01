Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198820 - 11:14 AM Re: Dual Angle Layouts Re: goobee] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1341

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1341A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Very nice! I really like involved PSO's. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198822 - 01:40 PM Re: Dual Angle Layouts Re: goobee] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 374

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Goobee,

My PAP is 5 1/2 x 15/16 up.

Have a high track with low tilt and somewhere between stroker and tweener.

IMHO the layout he put on that ball should be pretty darn good (not that I know a darn thing). I've had good success with the pin to PAP of 3 3/8 which is the most flare for a symmetrical ball especially. The drilling angle I've been going with is anywhere from 60 to 45 degrees and the VAL angle is normally 25 or 30 degrees for a good snap on the backend.

Congrats on finding someone you can work with and help you. It's worth a bunch!!!

My best to you... Happy New Year!

Top #198823 - 02:37 PM Re: Dual Angle Layouts Re: djp1080] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 533

A/S/L: 70/M/California



My PAP is 6-3/16 over and 3/8 Down. Low tilt, between 30-45 degrees of axis rotation, 315-325 RPM's with 13.5 MPH at the



I shoot on a 40' THS with most of the oil between 7 boards. The layout mentioned skids too far on fresh oil and even if the layout allows the ball to recover, it's pretty much unwound and comes in with too much entry angle for my RPM's. The result is too many soft 10's and saw-ball 7 pins. Pocket 7-10's is another symptom of the deflection that occurs. On a shorter THS, maybe 36 feet, it might be okay. The ball mentioned isn't very aggressive which may also exacerbate the skid issues. I would recommend a more acute drilling angle to get the ball into the hook phase sooner. I would recommend a longer pin-to-PAP distance to reduce flare and conserve some RPM's for later. Finally, I would open up the VAL angle so the ball still has plenty of RPM's when the roll phase begins.



A big ball motion is meaningless if when it hits the pocket, it hits like a powder-puff. I have a ball drilled identically to what Mo Pinel recommended and it's collecting dust.



Rather than get all excited about angles, a person should strive to use the total of the angles. On dry conditions, 120 or above. Medium, 100 or above. Heavy 90 or above. 'High Track' players are more susceptible to flaring out than others, so I recommend being conservative on a first drilling.



The difference between 60 x 5 x 40 and 45 x 5 x 55 is only in the mid-lane. The average person won't even notice the difference in back-ends. However, a ball with more speed and more RPM's coming off the pattern will have more hitting power in it's roll phase than a ball coming off the pattern which is quickly slowing down and whose RPM's have been diminished by too much ball motion (i.e. flare).



If a person searches the internet with 'rack attack pearl ball reaction videos', they will find a dozen showing the ball's reaction with different THS's and different dual angles.



It will be interesting to hear what happens :-) The layout mentioned is almost identical to the 'high track' dual angle layout recommended by Mo Pinel.My PAP is 6-3/16 over and 3/8 Down. Low tilt, between 30-45 degrees of axis rotation, 315-325 RPM's with 13.5 MPH at the cameras I shoot on a 40' THS with most of the oil between 7 boards. The layout mentioned skids too far on fresh oil and even if the layout allows the ball to recover, it's pretty much unwound and comes in with too much entry angle for my RPM's. The result is too many soft 10's and saw-ball 7 pins. Pocket 7-10's is another symptom of the deflection that occurs. On a shorter THS, maybe 36 feet, it might be okay. The ball mentioned isn't very aggressive which may also exacerbate the skid issues. I would recommend a more acute drilling angle to get the ball into the hook phase sooner. I would recommend a longer pin-to-PAP distance to reduce flare and conserve some RPM's for later. Finally, I would open up the VAL angle so the ball still has plenty of RPM's when the roll phase begins.A big ball motion is meaningless if when it hits the pocket, it hits like a powder-puff. I have a ball drilled identically to what Mo Pinel recommended and it's collecting dust.Rather than get all excited about angles, a person should strive to use the total of the angles. On dry conditions, 120 or above. Medium, 100 or above. Heavy 90 or above. 'High Track' players are more susceptible to flaring out than others, so I recommend being conservative on a first drilling.The difference between 60 x 5 x 40 and 45 x 5 x 55 is only in the mid-lane. The average person won't even notice the difference in back-ends. However, a ball with more speed and more RPM's coming off the pattern will have more hitting power in it's roll phase than a ball coming off the pattern which is quickly slowing down and whose RPM's have been diminished by too much ball motion (i.e. flare).If a person searches the internet with 'rack attack pearl ball reaction videos', they will find a dozen showing the ball's reaction with different THS's and different dual angles.It will be interesting to hear what happens :-)

Top #198827 - 07:11 PM Re: Dual Angle Layouts Re: goobee] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 540

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 540A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California I used Barry Asher's bowling clinic today to try out the new ball out and apply the tips learned earlier in the week. We were on fresh which was not good for this ball. I made the best of it but could not get a good feel for the ball. I'll need to bowl with it some more and also open up the thumbhole, it's way too tight.



Barry tweaked my arm swing some more; looks like I'm not muscling it, just need to smooth out the motion. He also adjusted my approach speed a bit, I was not accelerating into my slide.



I caught myself coming out from the side of the ball a few times, old ways are hard to change.







Edited by goobee ( 07:13 PM ) _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs C300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs C300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Brunswick BTU Pearl

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #198829 - 11:25 PM Re: Dual Angle Layouts Re: goobee] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9611

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9611A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill This whole discussion has me bewildered. Oh, I know my preferred angles. But, it just seemed like less trial and error to get a label drilling with pin out. Rather then multiple stabs at the right drilling.



with Label drilling, I am telling the ball what I want to do. Rather then with Dual angles, the ball is telling me what it can do. And, that may or may not be what I want.



I have never seen so many balls being discarded in so short of time, as I have recently. People just don't want that trial, plug and redrill. Personally, I believe it wastes my time and bottles up the ball for days, just drying plug material.



To me, Dual angle drilling has one good feature.... It is repeatable to drill another ball. But, that ball may not be useful under the same lane condition. So, I shake my head, WHY?



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 11:27 PM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198831 - 02:43 AM Re: Dual Angle Layouts Re: Dennis Michael] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 533

A/S/L: 70/M/California Do you just buy any set of clothes that fit? Or do you buy shoes, shirts and pants based on size? Why?



Every lane you bowl on can be broken down into 3 distinct areas. Knowing your PAP and using dual angles to optimize your ball's performance in each of those areas will give you a big advantage over those who don't.



I carry 4 balls with me. One is a spare ball. The other 3 all have different surfaces and different angles. Each has it's place based on the conditions I bowl on.



I'm 70 and still average 210. Sometimes higher. Not because I'm stronger, but because I'm smarter. I've take the time to optimize my equipment to my game and the conditions I shoot on. When conditions break-down, my opponents take off on fishing expeditions. I don't. I have a plan and the equipment to put that plan to work.



The question, why are some of the brightest people in the game proponents of dual angles? Because dual angles take guessing out of the equation. Why spend $229.95 and then simply drill over the label? Such a drilling will not take your release into consideration. Won't control your skid. Won't control your flare. Won't control your roll.



Someone once said the definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over but expect a different result. I contend label drilling accomplishes the same result.



For the young with canons for arms and spring steel for wrists, it probably does't matter much how they drill their balls. But for the rest of us just trying to do our best, using dual angles give us an extra edge over those who don't.

Top Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel