#198782 - 12/29/17 12:34 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Fin09
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1155
A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA
I did something last Wednesday night that I hadn't done before. I shot 245-257-300-802 with a ball change early in the 2nd game. All of my prior honor scores were shot with the same ball I started with. I left a pair of 7 pins early in the 2nd game with my Rocket Ship, so I switched to my Phaze 2 and threw 20 of the last 22. I haven't gotten much use out of the Phaze 2, so I was glad I could throw it. The 2000 grit finish just burns up too quickly for me on league conditions, so I shined it up with Storm Step 2, and it does a lot more of what I want. I tend to gravitate towards a finish they call "sheen". Polished with a light scuff from a 3000 or 4000 pad.
#198783 - 12/29/17 01:42 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4612
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Very nice, Fin! smile
#198794 - 12/30/17 01:34 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 541
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Congrats Fin.

Rough night for me: 181, 168, and 234 for 583. I had wanted to throw the Grudge Pearl that I just got but had trouble getting my fingers in the holes. I thought having them installed with Vacu-Grip was going to help me with this issue but I guess not. Had to go to my Arson High Flare which really wasn't enough ball for the lanes until there was some break down in the 3rd game. Wish I had some of my other stuff with me but really too much of a pain to bring more than 1 bag especially with the single digit temperatures we're going through since I can't leave anything in the car.
#198799 - 12/30/17 08:32 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1107
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Nice going Fin.
#198821 - 01/03/18 11:58 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 262
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I could not lined up last night for the life of me but manage to win my first game by a pin and my second game by a pin... Finally I switched to my spare ball (Arctic Sniper) and could either be the shim daddy or get it out and it would hit like a truck... Shot 269 with a 9 pin in the 2nd frame and a 4 pin in the 3rd... I'm seriously considering just taking my spare ball next week... In the last two weeks ive thrown 2 games with it and one was a 250 something and a 269...
#198824 - 01/03/18 10:55 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4612
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

Respectable night tonight, though with a bit of a letdown in the third game, in which I had my only single-pin misses. Second game was clean, and I think everyone knows I'll take any clean game.

Result: 176-214-183=573
Average (51 games): 181
Average for last 9 games: 174
Next week's AVG+1 score: 589

Composite average (96 games): 181

Team won all four, but we needed the first place match to split 2-2 to force a one-game roll-off for the half, and Dawg Pound won all four, meaning we ended the half in second place.
#198828 - Yesterday at 07:19 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
IronMike
Junior

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 25
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Awesome series Fin!

Man I had a weird hiatus. No league two weeks ago, missed last week cause I was traveling. Didn't bowl for like 20 days straight.

My league is Tuesday but I subbed in a Friday league last night to shake the cobwebs off. Lucky I did, I bowled like doo doo.

Had a 550 series with only my middle game of 217 worth noting. Dunno what I was doing but I just could not get my balls to react. I ended up throwing my Mastermind, which I almost never take out of the bag on a house shot, straight up the 7-9 board and still barely could get it back. No way it was the lanes, something is up with my release. Got some work to do!
#198830 - Yesterday at 11:34 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9611
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I've had release trouble the past 3 outings. And, I don't know why.

I see it when the ball doesn't finish. And, that's too late. I replay my shot in my head. Trying to remember where my hand was and when. I think I know. After a few rolls, it happens again.

I have developed a habit of opening my hand at the release. That causes the ball to come off thumb and fingers together. Fingers are not behind and under the ball. And, I also notice my arm is down at a 45 degree angle, like I'm rolling the ball into the floor.

I don't know where this came from. But, I better fix it quickly.
