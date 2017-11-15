Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #198825 - 12:04 PM Good advice from my brother! Jason_C

Bantam



Registered: 11/15/17

Posts: 11

A/S/L: 41/M/New York Prior to suffering severe nerve damage in his left forearm, my brother was a damn good league bowler.



Over the past couple of months I have been averaging somewhere between a 565 and 580 for a series. These are great scores for where I came from. The other day I threw a set and shot a 507. I kept racking my brain ready to change everything about my game. Did I need to speed this up or slow that down. My brother looked at me and said "Hey dummy, if you beat your average every time you bowl, it wouldn't be your average. Sometimes we bowl below our average and everything is fine. That is why it is an average."



It is a very simple and obvious statement but it stopped me dead in my tracks and made me realize that I don't need to change everything just because I went out there and had one day below average. I knew having a smart big brother would come in handy some day... haha

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Good advice from my brother! Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 262

Amen to that!

