Dual Angle Layouts

Very nice! I really like involved PSO's.

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Goobee,

My PAP is 5 1/2 x 15/16 up.

Have a high track with low tilt and somewhere between stroker and tweener.

IMHO the layout he put on that ball should be pretty darn good (not that I know a darn thing). I've had good success with the pin to PAP of 3 3/8 which is the most flare for a symmetrical ball especially. The drilling angle I've been going with is anywhere from 60 to 45 degrees and the VAL angle is normally 25 or 30 degrees for a good snap on the backend.

Congrats on finding someone you can work with and help you. It's worth a bunch!!!

My best to you... Happy New Year!

My PAP is 6-3/16 over and 3/8 Down. Low tilt, between 30-45 degrees of axis rotation, 315-325 RPM's with 13.5 MPH at the



I shoot on a 40' THS with most of the oil between 7 boards. The layout mentioned skids too far on fresh oil and even if the layout allows the ball to recover, it's pretty much unwound and comes in with too much entry angle for my RPM's. The result is too many soft 10's and saw-ball 7 pins. Pocket 7-10's is another symptom of the deflection that occurs. On a shorter THS, maybe 36 feet, it might be okay. The ball mentioned isn't very aggressive which may also exacerbate the skid issues. I would recommend a more acute drilling angle to get the ball into the hook phase sooner. I would recommend a longer pin-to-PAP distance to reduce flare and conserve some RPM's for later. Finally, I would open up the VAL angle so the ball still has plenty of RPM's when the roll phase begins.



A big ball motion is meaningless if when it hits the pocket, it hits like a powder-puff. I have a ball drilled identically to what Mo Pinel recommended and it's collecting dust.



Rather than get all excited about angles, a person should strive to use the total of the angles. On dry conditions, 120 or above. Medium, 100 or above. Heavy 90 or above. 'High Track' players are more susceptible to flaring out than others, so I recommend being conservative on a first drilling.



The difference between 60 x 5 x 40 and 45 x 5 x 55 is only in the mid-lane. The average person won't even notice the difference in back-ends. However, a ball with more speed and more RPM's coming off the pattern will have more hitting power in it's roll phase than a ball coming off the pattern which is quickly slowing down and whose RPM's have been diminished by too much ball motion (i.e. flare).



If a person searches the internet with 'rack attack pearl ball reaction videos', they will find a dozen showing the ball's reaction with different THS's and different dual angles.



