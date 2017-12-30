Below is a video of my first session with my new Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane.
I got this ball as a ball down option when the Black Widow and Midnight
Scorcher are too much ball.
The Purple Pearl has a very high RG of 2.65 and a very low Diff of .015.
I had it drilled with the same high flare Full Roller layout I have on the Widow.
Despite the high flare layout, flare remains low, about 2 inches or so.
Oil was pretty heavy this day and the lane may have had lots of carry down from holiday house balls.
I found it hard to find the proper line that would let the Purple get into a good roll.
Eventually pushing it directly out into the dry seemed the best option, though occasional misses inside of second arrow would hold the line and hit pretty hard.
I did get a lot of washouts and splits though from light hits when the ball would not roll.
But I did get the ball as a ball down option when the volume is very low or getting taken off later in a set.
I think the Purple should fulfill that role quite nicely.
This ball does hit really hard when you get it working!
This is probably due to it being a two piece ball and the extra Coefficient of Restitution that design produces.
I have also attached a photo of the layout on the Purple.Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane:https://youtu.be/2D2F-3z4Cj4