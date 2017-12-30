Sponsored Links







Below is a video of my first session with my new Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane.

I got this ball as a ball down option when the Black Widow and

The Purple Pearl has a very high RG of 2.65 and a very low Diff of .015.

I had it drilled with the same high flare Full Roller layout I have on the Widow.

Despite the high flare layout, flare remains low, about 2 inches or so.

Oil was pretty heavy this day and the lane may have had lots of carry down from holiday house balls.

I found it hard to find the proper line that would let the Purple get into a good roll.

Eventually pushing it directly out into the dry seemed the best option, though occasional misses inside of second arrow would hold the line and hit pretty hard.

I did get a lot of washouts and splits though from light hits when the ball would not roll.

But I did get the ball as a ball down option when the volume is very low or getting taken off later in a set.

I think the Purple should fulfill that role quite nicely.

This ball does hit really hard when you get it working!

This is probably due to it being a two piece ball and the extra Coefficient of Restitution that design produces.

I have also attached a photo of the layout on the Purple.



Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane:

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane



