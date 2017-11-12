BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198654 - 12/11/17 01:10 PM Re: "Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 260
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I completely forgot about that!! I usually go bowling for fun Thursday nights... I could do this Thursday petty much anywhere
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#198816 - Today at 09:11 AM Re: "Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball
6_ball_man
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 819
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
I have mixed emotions on the topic...1st, I decided ages ago that forcing a ball out of its design characteristics through drilling options, etc, was counterproductive, so I now try to decide what I want a ball to do and then look for something designed to do that.

NOW - that being said, resin equipment is usually really friendly to surface adjustments. And I have made a ball more usable by dulling or polishing, etc. I have also made balls useless and had to change them again. [shrug] I keep a spreadsheet with adjustments I have made and try to mark the successes and failures so I can repeat/avoid them as is appropriate. In my experience, pearl resins still hook a ton, and sometimes need to be dulled to burn some of that off and get into a roll a skosh earlier...I have had solids that needed polish so they didn't burn off ALL their energy before hitting the pocket.

YMMV - mine certainly seems to
good luck!

OH YEAH! Something I learned from a better bowler than me decades ago...I try to NEVER throw a ball in its out of the box condition. I know (I KNOW!) this goes against the first point, but here's the simple logic. If I like the OOB, and later need to update the surface after use and abuse, I really cannot get to the factory finish. I do not have the equipment, supplies, nor method they have at the factory and cannot get there from here. SO, the FIRST thing I do after drilling a ball is put a surface on it I KNOW I can repeat. Some people don't agree with me on this...or the guy I learned it from. He is a great bowler and a pretty smart cookie in other aspects of his life and I respect the opinion.


Edited by 6_ball_man (Today at 09:18 AM)
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Reign of Fire - 1k dull
Brunswick DangerZone -1.5k dull but with road shine
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date

