"Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball

I have mixed emotions on the topic...1st, I decided ages ago that forcing a ball out of its design characteristics through drilling options, etc, was counterproductive, so I now try to decide what I want a ball to do and then look for something designed to do that.



NOW - that being said, resin equipment is usually really friendly to surface adjustments. And I have made a ball more usable by dulling or polishing, etc. I have also made balls useless and had to change them again. [shrug] I keep a spreadsheet with adjustments I have made and try to mark the successes and failures so I can repeat/avoid them as is appropriate. In my experience, pearl resins still hook a ton, and sometimes need to be dulled to burn some of that off and get into a roll a skosh earlier...I have had solids that needed polish so they didn't burn off ALL their energy before hitting the pocket.



YMMV - mine certainly seems to

good luck!



OH YEAH! Something I learned from a better bowler than me decades ago...I try to NEVER throw a ball in its out of the box condition. I know (I KNOW!) this goes against the first point, but here's the simple logic. If I like the OOB, and later need to update the surface after use and abuse, I really cannot get to the factory finish. I do not have the equipment, supplies, nor method they have at the factory and cannot get there from here. SO, the FIRST thing I do after drilling a ball is put a surface on it I KNOW I can repeat. Some people don't agree with me on this...or the guy I learned it from. He is a great bowler and a pretty smart cookie in other aspects of his life and I respect the opinion.





In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Reign of Fire - 1k dull

Brunswick DangerZone -1.5k dull but with road shine

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



