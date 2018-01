#198806 - 01:45 PM Re: Have a happy and safe Holiday Re: BOSStull] djp1080

Happy New Year folks...

I'm looking forward to using my Hy-Road Nano again.

I've been using 15 lb. balls for a while now, but decided to try another 16 lb. when I got the HRN. My first game with this ball was interesting in that I was farther left than I'd been with any ball I've ever had with my feet. When this ball got to the pocket, it blew holes. Flush hits. Nice. I must have been rolling it just right that morning.

So I decided to start with it in the evening league. My release and speed must not have been nearly as good as in the morning as I didn't get the same kind of reaction. I was sorely disappointed.

I'll be giving it another go soon.

Good luck everyone. Looking forward to the new year...

