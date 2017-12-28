Dual Angle Layouts

Since we don't have any accurate values for you and don't know the THS you bowl on, what I can do is tell you what I use and why, with a ball similar to the ball you have.
The shot where I bowl is 40' long and the oil is deepest from 10 to 10. There's still some at 7 and very little outside 7. That means any shot thrown right will recover but at a cost to RPM's.
My ball speed is between 16-17 out of my hand but only about 13.5 at the cameras
. I get between 315-325 RPM's. My axis tilt is about 10 degrees and my axis rotation is from 30 to 45 degrees based on what I did at the release.
I have 2 balls that are similar to the Radical Attack Pearl based on surface. One is a Storm Hy-Road and the other is an Ebonite Cyclone.
The radical attack has a surface of 179 on a scale of 0 to 300. A Hy-Road is 173 and a Cyclone is 167.
I have a very long PAP, 6 over and down 3/16. That means I get a lot of ball on the lane on each revolution. Using wide drilling angles will only allow your ball to skid longer if you have good speed. Otherwise, your ball will react off the pattern based on its surface.
Using 3-3/8" for a pin-to PAP will give you maximum flare 'potential' but at a cost to RPM's and speed. Flare, put simply, puts more surface on the lane on each revolution. Unless you have at least 300 RPM's, 3-3/8 will more than likely roll out unless you have lots of oil on the lane. I've experimented with 3-3/8 and can only use it on a ball like a Tropical Breeze. I pretty much use 5 inches on everything I'm throwing now.
With only 16 MPH out of hand, drilling angles beyond 50 degrees will skid too far for me. Even if my ball recovers, its entry angle will be too wide and I'll leave soft 10's. For your first drilling, unless you have lots of rev's, I'd stay around 50 degrees.
The VAL angle can be misunderstood. The more acute the angle, the sharper hook 'potentially'. Only if you have lots of hand will this be true. If you go with a 3-3/8 pin to PAP and then have a narrow VAL angle, like 30 degrees, unless you're over 300 RPM's your ball will roll out.
I would recommend a very vanilla dual angle combination for your first attempt. I recommend 50 x 5 x 50. After bowling with this combination for awhile, you'll know what angles you can/cannot use.
Start keeping personal records of every ball you own and what Dual Angle combination you used. Over time you will learn what works for you and what doesn't. Once you know your PAP, you can go back and calculate the dual angles for all the balls you currently own.
Try to avoid balls that are outside your comfort zone. If you buy a ball that's too aggressive for your delivery/release, you'll simply waste your money re-drilling to take all that aggression away later. Start in the middle and work your way up, only drill high end balls when you 'KNOW' what works and what doesn't work.
It will cost a few dollars up-front to find your dual angle sweet-spot, but it will save you a fortune down the road.