Dual Angle Layouts

Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 535

Nothing in decent quality. I'll have someone record me this Saturday during league with a better resolution.

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs C300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs C300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Brunswick BTU Pearl

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 531

A/S/L: 70/M/California



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0jVqFfnf2o



This video doesn't explain why dual angle was developed, so I will. The USBC did a ball motion study that explains why modern ball react the way they do. The study shows a bowling ball goes through 3 phases. A skid phase, a hook phase and a roll phase.



Dual Angle drilling allows the driller to control each of the 3 phases. This is accomplished by controlling the orientation of the weight block based on the release of the bowler. This is why knowing your positive axis point (PAP) is so important. Your PAP determines the initial orientation of the weight block at the point of release.



If you watch the pros on



Controlling the 3 phases of ball reaction controls the length of each phase based on the oil pattern.



If your ball skids too little or too far, hooks too little or too much or rolls too soon or too late, when it hits the pocket you run the risk of losing the hit.



Dual angles give you the ability to control all of these based on your ball speed, RPM's, axis rotation and axis tilt.



If your PSO doesn't know any of this, then they won't be able to drill 'your' ball based on 'your' release.



I have friends that have balls that fit my hand, but because our PAP's, speed, RPM's, axis tilt and axis rotation are different, The same ball will react completely different.



Knowing your PAP and having your balls drilled based on that PAP is the single most important aspect of drilling a new ball.



Go to this URL for a basic video explaining 'Dual Angles';

This video doesn't explain why dual angle was developed, so I will. The USBC did a ball motion study that explains why modern ball react the way they do. The study shows a bowling ball goes through 3 phases. A skid phase, a hook phase and a roll phase.

Dual Angle drilling allows the driller to control each of the 3 phases. This is accomplished by controlling the orientation of the weight block based on the release of the bowler. This is why knowing your positive axis point (PAP) is so important. Your PAP determines the initial orientation of the weight block at the point of release.

If you watch the pros on TV, male or female, you'll see they all have ball reps who make sure their balls are all drilled to get the perfect reaction based on the oil pattern they compete on. In your case, the oil pattern at the house(s) you bowl will be what you want to drill for.

Controlling the 3 phases of ball reaction controls the length of each phase based on the oil pattern.

If your ball skids too little or too far, hooks too little or too much or rolls too soon or too late, when it hits the pocket you run the risk of losing the hit.

Dual angles give you the ability to control all of these based on your ball speed, RPM's, axis rotation and axis tilt.

If your PSO doesn't know any of this, then they won't be able to drill 'your' ball based on 'your' release.

I have friends that have balls that fit my hand, but because our PAP's, speed, RPM's, axis tilt and axis rotation are different, The same ball will react completely different.

Knowing your PAP and having your balls drilled based on that PAP is the single most important aspect of drilling a new ball.

Your video will allow everyone who wants to get involved, to see how you deliver the ball. Many of the release factors can then be estimated and then the discussion can turn to controlling the 3 phases of your ball motion to get the optimum result at the pins.

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 531

A/S/L: 70/M/California



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxoDM9B2Jyk



Here's another good youtube video;

It explains how everything you need to know starts with finding your PAP and determining the other factors of your release from that PAP.

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1107

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1107A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Originally Posted By: 82Boat69

I'd post a good explanation, but most websites are banned by bowling community and don't show up correctly. You can find them easily on the internet.



DUAL ANGLE LAYOUT TECHNIQUE

Goobee if you have Pinterest here are the links From BC forum WIKI

DUAL ANGLE LAYOUT TECHNIQUE

I have close to 1000 pins on Pinterest that are links to bowling articles, information, and reviews. Link is below

Current 16lb Bag

Storm Hy-Road

Storm Hy-Road Nano

Storm Intense

L/M The New Standard

L/M Yeah Baby

Motiv Arctic Sniper



HG 300,

HS 811

Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 535

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 535A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Good stuff guys. So if I'm understanding this correctly, I may need a wider first angle x shorter than 3 3/8th PAP to Pin distance x wider second angle (farther down lane, less flare, delayed reaction).



I spoke with the driller yesterday and made an appointment for next Tuesday. He sounds pretty thorough in what he's going to do. He'll spend some time with me on the lanes, determine my speed, tilt, rev rate and PAP. After that, we'll discuss what I'm looking for. That's a heck of a lot more than what other drillers have done for me. They take my measurements and drill out basic layouts (weaker, stronger, longer, etc.)



Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs C300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs C300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Brunswick BTU Pearl

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 531

A/S/L: 70/M/California



The shot where I bowl is 40' long and the oil is deepest from 10 to 10. There's still some at 7 and very little outside 7. That means any shot thrown right will recover but at a cost to RPM's.



My ball speed is between 16-17 out of my hand but only about 13.5 at the cameras.



I have 2 balls that are similar to the Radical Attack Pearl based on surface. One is a Storm Hy-Road and the other is an Ebonite Cyclone.



The radical attack has a surface of 179 on a scale of 0 to 300. A Hy-Road is 173 and a Cyclone is 167.



I have a very long PAP, 6 over and down 3/16. That means I get a lot of ball on the lane on each revolution. Using wide drilling angles will only allow your ball to skid longer if you have good speed. Otherwise, your ball will react off the pattern based on its surface.



Using 3-3/8" for a pin-to PAP will give you maximum flare 'potential' but at a cost to RPM's and speed. Flare, put simply, puts more surface on the lane on each revolution. Unless you have at least 300 RPM's, 3-3/8 will more than likely roll out unless you have lots of oil on the lane. I've experimented with 3-3/8 and can only use it on a ball like a Tropical Breeze. I pretty much use 5 inches on everything I'm throwing now.



With only 16 MPH out of hand, drilling angles beyond 50 degrees will skid too far for me. Even if my ball recovers, its entry angle will be too wide and I'll leave soft 10's. For your first drilling, unless you have lots of rev's, I'd stay around 50 degrees.



The VAL angle can be misunderstood. The more acute the angle, the sharper hook 'potentially'. Only if you have lots of hand will this be true. If you go with a 3-3/8 pin to PAP and then have a narrow VAL angle, like 30 degrees, unless you're over 300 RPM's your ball will roll out.



I would recommend a very vanilla dual angle combination for your first attempt. I recommend 50 x 5 x 50. After bowling with this combination for awhile, you'll know what angles you can/cannot use.



Start keeping personal records of every ball you own and what Dual Angle combination you used. Over time you will learn what works for you and what doesn't. Once you know your PAP, you can go back and calculate the dual angles for all the balls you currently own.



Try to avoid balls that are outside your comfort zone. If you buy a ball that's too aggressive for your delivery/release, you'll simply waste your money re-drilling to take all that aggression away later. Start in the middle and work your way up, only drill high end balls when you 'KNOW' what works and what doesn't work.



Since we don't have any accurate values for you and don't know the THS you bowl on, what I can do is tell you what I use and why, with a ball similar to the ball you have.

The shot where I bowl is 40' long and the oil is deepest from 10 to 10. There's still some at 7 and very little outside 7. That means any shot thrown right will recover but at a cost to RPM's.

My ball speed is between 16-17 out of my hand but only about 13.5 at the cameras. I get between 315-325 RPM's. My axis tilt is about 10 degrees and my axis rotation is from 30 to 45 degrees based on what I did at the release.

I have 2 balls that are similar to the Radical Attack Pearl based on surface. One is a Storm Hy-Road and the other is an Ebonite Cyclone.

The radical attack has a surface of 179 on a scale of 0 to 300. A Hy-Road is 173 and a Cyclone is 167.

I have a very long PAP, 6 over and down 3/16. That means I get a lot of ball on the lane on each revolution. Using wide drilling angles will only allow your ball to skid longer if you have good speed. Otherwise, your ball will react off the pattern based on its surface.

Using 3-3/8" for a pin-to PAP will give you maximum flare 'potential' but at a cost to RPM's and speed. Flare, put simply, puts more surface on the lane on each revolution. Unless you have at least 300 RPM's, 3-3/8 will more than likely roll out unless you have lots of oil on the lane. I've experimented with 3-3/8 and can only use it on a ball like a Tropical Breeze. I pretty much use 5 inches on everything I'm throwing now.

With only 16 MPH out of hand, drilling angles beyond 50 degrees will skid too far for me. Even if my ball recovers, its entry angle will be too wide and I'll leave soft 10's. For your first drilling, unless you have lots of rev's, I'd stay around 50 degrees.

The VAL angle can be misunderstood. The more acute the angle, the sharper hook 'potentially'. Only if you have lots of hand will this be true. If you go with a 3-3/8 pin to PAP and then have a narrow VAL angle, like 30 degrees, unless you're over 300 RPM's your ball will roll out.

I would recommend a very vanilla dual angle combination for your first attempt. I recommend 50 x 5 x 50. After bowling with this combination for awhile, you'll know what angles you can/cannot use.

Start keeping personal records of every ball you own and what Dual Angle combination you used. Over time you will learn what works for you and what doesn't. Once you know your PAP, you can go back and calculate the dual angles for all the balls you currently own.

Try to avoid balls that are outside your comfort zone. If you buy a ball that's too aggressive for your delivery/release, you'll simply waste your money re-drilling to take all that aggression away later. Start in the middle and work your way up, only drill high end balls when you 'KNOW' what works and what doesn't work.

It will cost a few dollars up-front to find your dual angle sweet-spot, but it will save you a fortune down the road.

