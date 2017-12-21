BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
ChatBox:

#198800 - Yesterday at 08:57 AM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1107
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
I have no issues on this site using W10, Firefox, ABS, Norton Security.
I went with the free upgrade a while back when it was offered to W7 users. Glad I did . Upgraded 3 PCs for free. But wait there is a loophole according to this article you have 1 day left.

Here's how to get Windows 10 for free -- until Dec. 31
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198803 - Yesterday at 09:49 AM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 717
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
I went with the free upgrade a while back when it was offered to W7 users.

I was tempted to update my desktop and laptop when Microsoft first offered the update, however both computer(s) were almost 4 years old when the offer came out. Neither manufacturer recommended updating them, I would likely need to go on a driver hunt, and I saw enough problems online from people who tried to update the computer(s) I use. I didn't feel like dealing with any of that.

I was also greatly put off by how pushy Microsoft was when they offered it.

Mark


Edited by Mkirchie (Yesterday at 09:54 AM)
Edit Reason: Forum removing pluralization for the sake of clickable links.
#198805 - Yesterday at 01:34 PM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 373
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Thanks for the help and comments regarding Windows 7 and IE and all. The support for Win 7 is dwindling I suppose. I'm still using Windows Live Mail, too. smile
It's not supposed to support IMAP I think they said, but I've got mine working just fine with two different mail servers. I suppose the solution would be to use MS Outlook or perhaps Thunderbird. I've tended to continue to use what works regarding this topic.
I've stuck with Win 7 for one simple feature that does not and will likely never be available in Win 10, Windows Media Center. I use that feature every day of the week to record TV shows that run at off hours while I'm typically asleep.
My son presented me with an HD Homerun Prime TV tuner for a Christmas gift which I can get running with a cable card for Comcast and I'll be in business with that as my new way to switch to Win 10 while I'm at it.
BTW I've never clicked on any ads on this website and typically avoid doing so everywhere! Using AdBlocker Plus helps quite a bit. When the annoyance happens is when I click on a given topic like this or another thread of messages. It never occurs on the main home page. Again, clearing the cache of IE after closing the thing using Task Manager takes care of the issue most times. Don't recall when the annoyances began, but it's been a while now and it's not consistent. So I can't do certain things and know it's going to come back up. Can't duplicate it.
Hope you all have a wonderful time celebrating the entry of the New Year how ever you do it. Just do it and have fun and safe. Happy New Year to all!

#198807 - Yesterday at 02:01 PM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 530
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I still run all of 'Windows Essentials' with Windows 10. Live Mail is much better than any web-based applications offered by my ISP or Win 10.

It's clear that Microsoft would like everyone's home PC to simply become a device for accessing the internet and Microsoft would then have the only version of Windows. The rest of us would simply access the 'big windows in the cloud' :-)

#198808 - Yesterday at 05:17 PM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 535
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I access this site a lot from my android phone which doesn't have much protection against pop up ads. Does the owner of this site care what kind of "advertising" goes on here?
