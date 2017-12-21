#198805 - 01:34 PM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising Re: goobee] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 373

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

It's not supposed to support IMAP I think they said, but I've got mine working just fine with two different mail servers. I suppose the solution would be to use MS Outlook or perhaps Thunderbird. I've tended to continue to use what works regarding this topic.

I've stuck with Win 7 for one simple feature that does not and will likely never be available in Win 10, Windows Media Center. I use that feature every day of the week to record

My son presented me with an

BTW I've never clicked on any ads on this website and typically avoid doing so everywhere! Using AdBlocker Plus helps quite a bit. When the annoyance happens is when I click on a given topic like this or another thread of messages. It never occurs on the main home page. Again, clearing the cache of IE after closing the thing using Task Manager takes care of the issue most times. Don't recall when the annoyances began, but it's been a while now and it's not consistent. So I can't do certain things and know it's going to come back up. Can't duplicate it.

Hope you all have a wonderful time celebrating the entry of the New Year how ever you do it. Just do it and have fun and safe. Happy New Year to all! Thanks for the help and comments regarding Windows 7 and IE and all. The support for Win 7 is dwindling I suppose. I'm still using Windows Live Mail, too.It's not supposed to support IMAP I think they said, but I've got mine working just fine with two different mail servers. I suppose the solution would be to use MS Outlook or perhaps Thunderbird. I've tended to continue to use what works regarding this topic.I've stuck with Win 7 for one simple feature that does not and will likely never be available in Win 10, Windows Media Center. I use that feature every day of the week to record TV shows that run at off hours while I'm typically asleep.My son presented me with an HD Homerun Prime TV tuner for a Christmas gift which I can get running with a cable card for Comcast and I'll be in business with that as my new way to switch to Win 10 while I'm at it.BTW I've never clicked on any ads on this website and typically avoid doing so everywhere! Using AdBlocker Plus helps quite a bit. When the annoyance happens is when I click on a given topic like this or another thread of messages. It never occurs on the main home page. Again, clearing the cache of IE after closing the thing using Task Manager takes care of the issue most times. Don't recall when the annoyances began, but it's been a while now and it's not consistent. So I can't do certain things and know it's going to come back up. Can't duplicate it.Hope you all have a wonderful time celebrating the entry of the New Year how ever you do it. Just do it and have fun and safe. Happy New Year to all!

Top