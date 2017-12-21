BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198800 - Today at 08:57 AM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1107
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
I have no issues on this site using W10, Firefox, ABS, Norton Security.
I went with the free upgrade a while back when it was offered to W7 users. Glad I did . Upgraded 3 PCs for free. But wait there is a loophole according to this article you have 1 day left.

Here's how to get Windows 10 for free -- until Dec. 31
#198803 - Today at 09:49 AM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 717
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
I went with the free upgrade a while back when it was offered to W7 users.

I was tempted to update my desktop and laptop when Microsoft first offered the update, however both computer(s) were almost 4 years old when the offer came out. Neither manufacturer recommended updating them, I would likely need to go on a driver hunt, and I saw enough problems online from people who tried to update the computer(s) I use. I didn't feel like dealing with any of that.

I was also greatly put off by how pushy Microsoft was when they offered it.

Mark


Edited by Mkirchie (Today at 09:54 AM)
Edit Reason: Forum removing pluralization for the sake of clickable links.
