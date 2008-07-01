Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

I did something last Wednesday night that I hadn't done before. I shot 245-257-300-802 with a ball change early in the 2nd game. All of my prior honor scores were shot with the same ball I started with. I left a pair of 7 pins early in the 2nd game with my Rocket Ship, so I switched to my Phaze 2 and threw 20 of the last 22. I haven't gotten much use out of the Phaze 2, so I was glad I could throw it. The 2000 grit finish just burns up too quickly for me on league conditions, so I shined it up with Storm Step 2, and it does a lot more of what I want. I tend to gravitate towards a finish they call "sheen". Polished with a light scuff from a 3000 or 4000 pad.

