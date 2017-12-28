BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198781 - 12/28/17 07:20 PM Re: Dual Angle Layouts
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 533
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Nothing in decent quality. I'll have someone record me this Saturday during league with a better resolution.
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs C300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs C300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Brunswick BTU Pearl
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#198795 - Today at 06:25 AM Re: Dual Angle Layouts
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 529
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Go to this URL for a basic video explaining 'Dual Angles';

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0jVqFfnf2o

This video doesn't explain why dual angle was developed, so I will. The USBC did a ball motion study that explains why modern ball react the way they do. The study shows a bowling ball goes through 3 phases. A skid phase, a hook phase and a roll phase.

Dual Angle drilling allows the driller to control each of the 3 phases. This is accomplished by controlling the orientation of the weight block based on the release of the bowler. This is why knowing your positive axis point (PAP) is so important. Your PAP determines the initial orientation of the weight block at the point of release.

If you watch the pros on TV, male or female, you'll see they all have ball reps who make sure their balls are all drilled to get the perfect reaction based on the oil pattern they compete on. In your case, the oil pattern at the house(s) you bowl will be what you want to drill for.

Controlling the 3 phases of ball reaction controls the length of each phase based on the oil pattern.

If your ball skids too little or too far, hooks too little or too much or rolls too soon or too late, when it hits the pocket you run the risk of losing the hit.

Dual angles give you the ability to control all of these based on your ball speed, RPM's, axis rotation and axis tilt.

If your PSO doesn't know any of this, then they won't be able to drill 'your' ball based on 'your' release.

I have friends that have balls that fit my hand, but because our PAP's, speed, RPM's, axis tilt and axis rotation are different, The same ball will react completely different.

Knowing your PAP and having your balls drilled based on that PAP is the single most important aspect of drilling a new ball.

Your video will allow everyone who wants to get involved, to see how you deliver the ball. Many of the release factors can then be estimated and then the discussion can turn to controlling the 3 phases of your ball motion to get the optimum result at the pins.

#198796 - Today at 06:38 AM Re: Dual Angle Layouts
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 529
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Here's another good youtube video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxoDM9B2Jyk

It explains how everything you need to know starts with finding your PAP and determining the other factors of your release from that PAP.

#198798 - Today at 08:12 AM Re: Dual Angle Layouts
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1107
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69

I'd post a good explanation, but most websites are banned by bowling community and don't show up correctly. You can find them easily on the internet.
Goobee if you have Pinterest here are the links From BC forum WIKI
DUAL ANGLE LAYOUT TECHNIQUE
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/485966616024084068/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/485966616024084208/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/485966616024084101/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/485966616024084267/

I have close to 1000 pins on Pinterest that are links to bowling articles, information, and reviews. Link is below
Current 16lb Bag
Storm Hy-Road
Storm Hy-Road Nano
Storm Intense
L/M The New Standard
L/M Yeah Baby
Motiv Arctic Sniper

HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





