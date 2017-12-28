Sponsored Links







Page 2 of 2





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 533

Nothing in decent quality. I'll have someone record me this Saturday during league with a better resolution.

Re: Dual Angle Layouts Re: goobee] 82Boat69

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0jVqFfnf2o



This video doesn't explain why dual angle was developed, so I will. The USBC did a ball motion study that explains why modern ball react the way they do. The study shows a bowling ball goes through 3 phases. A skid phase, a hook phase and a roll phase.



Dual Angle drilling allows the driller to control each of the 3 phases. This is accomplished by controlling the orientation of the weight block based on the release of the bowler. This is why knowing your positive axis point (PAP) is so important. Your PAP determines the initial orientation of the weight block at the point of release.



If you watch the pros on



Controlling the 3 phases of ball reaction controls the length of each phase based on the oil pattern.



If your ball skids too little or too far, hooks too little or too much or rolls too soon or too late, when it hits the pocket you run the risk of losing the hit.



Dual angles give you the ability to control all of these based on your ball speed, RPM's, axis rotation and axis tilt.



If your PSO doesn't know any of this, then they won't be able to drill 'your' ball based on 'your' release.



I have friends that have balls that fit my hand, but because our PAP's, speed, RPM's, axis tilt and axis rotation are different, The same ball will react completely different.



Knowing your PAP and having your balls drilled based on that PAP is the single most important aspect of drilling a new ball.



Your video will allow everyone who wants to get involved, to see how you deliver the ball. Many of the release factors can then be estimated and then the discussion can turn to controlling the 3 phases of your ball motion to get the optimum result at the pins. Go to this URL for a basic video explaining 'Dual Angles';This video doesn't explain why dual angle was developed, so I will. The USBC did a ball motion study that explains why modern ball react the way they do. The study shows a bowling ball goes through 3 phases. A skid phase, a hook phase and a roll phase.Dual Angle drilling allows the driller to control each of the 3 phases. This is accomplished by controlling the orientation of the weight block based on the release of the bowler. This is why knowing your positive axis point (PAP) is so important. Your PAP determines the initial orientation of the weight block at the point of release.If you watch the pros on TV , male or female, you'll see they all have ball reps who make sure their balls are all drilled to get the perfect reaction based on the oil pattern they compete on. In your case, the oil pattern at the house(s) you bowl will be what you want to drill for.Controlling the 3 phases of ball reaction controls the length of each phase based on the oil pattern.If your ball skids too little or too far, hooks too little or too much or rolls too soon or too late, when it hits the pocket you run the risk of losing the hit.Dual angles give you the ability to control all of these based on your ball speed, RPM's, axis rotation and axis tilt.If your PSO doesn't know any of this, then they won't be able to drill 'your' ball based on 'your' release.I have friends that have balls that fit my hand, but because our PAP's, speed, RPM's, axis tilt and axis rotation are different, The same ball will react completely different.Knowing your PAP and having your balls drilled based on that PAP is the single most important aspect of drilling a new ball.Your video will allow everyone who wants to get involved, to see how you deliver the ball. Many of the release factors can then be estimated and then the discussion can turn to controlling the 3 phases of your ball motion to get the optimum result at the pins.

Re: Dual Angle Layouts Re: 82Boat69] 82Boat69

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxoDM9B2Jyk



It explains how everything you need to know starts with finding your PAP and determining the other factors of your release from that PAP. Here's another good youtube video;It explains how everything you need to know starts with finding your PAP and determining the other factors of your release from that PAP.

Re: Dual Angle Layouts Re: 82Boat69] BOSStull

Originally Posted By: 82Boat69

Goobee if you have Pinterest here are the links From BC forum WIKI
DUAL ANGLE LAYOUT TECHNIQUE
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/485966616024084068/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/485966616024084208/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/485966616024084101/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/485966616024084267/

I have close to 1000 pins on Pinterest that are links to bowling articles, information, and reviews.

_________________________Current 16lb BagStorm Hy-RoadStorm Hy-Road NanoStorm IntenseL/M The New StandardL/M Yeah BabyMotiv Arctic SniperHS 811

