#198757 - 12/23/17 04:59 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: Dylan585]
nord
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 725
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
[But by not sliding as much it allows me to keep my legs more straight up and down where as sliding requires a lot of knee bend

I am a planter. No slide at all.
I hate it when the approaches are slippery, it seems like I can't get any traction and I feel like I can't make a straight approach.
I am thinking of going to try tennis shoes like Michael Haugen.
Do they make non sliding bowling shoes for planters?
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198758 - 12/23/17 08:24 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9609
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I have a slide.

But, I am sure there is an inter changeable sole that doesn't.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198759 - 12/23/17 10:04 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Mkirchie
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 717
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: nord
Do they make non sliding bowling shoes for planters?


Along the lines of what Dennis said, you could consider a pair of Dexters with interchangeable soles for both feet and put traction soles and heels on both feet. Personally, I like to slide and estimate my slide to be around 2 ft long (hard to tell exactly from videos from behind.)

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#198760 - 12/24/17 04:30 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 260
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I have the dexters with the changeable soles and use the 2 pad... Mine is super worn and actually slides more then a fresh one but it does not slide much
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#198793 - Today at 12:21 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
nord
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 725
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

A quick note:
Today I picked up my Purple Hammer.
I will try it tomorrow at Parkway where I bowl doubles league and compare it to the Widow.
My hope is it will be the perfect ball down option when the Widow is hooking too much, or hitting flat from rolling out when the volume is not enough for it.
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare

Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
