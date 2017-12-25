BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Sick Unethetical Advertising
#198784 - Yesterday at 05:32 PM Sick Unethetical Advertising
goobee
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 533
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I realize this site needs to use advertising to support operating costs. However, an advertiser created a pop up on my phone indicating that it was infected and needed to be cleaned right away by downloading their app. This falls into spam category and not advertising! Download now or your phone will be erased.


Edited by goobee (Yesterday at 05:41 PM)
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs C300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs C300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Brunswick BTU Pearl
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198785 - Yesterday at 05:57 PM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising [Re: goobee]
djp1080
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 371
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Yes, Goobee.
I typically will use Internet Explorer to view this site and I get some junk that locks it up pretty bad. There is a pop-up that fills your screen and a voice comes on to tell you to dial their number for Microsoft Windows problems.
Of course, I've never called them and have closed down IE without error each time it's happened. But it's not fun to deal with for sure...

#198786 - Yesterday at 07:20 PM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising [Re: goobee]
goobee
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 533
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Exactly. I normally just ignore the ads but this one was a pop up that locked the browser with a flashy-flashy, you're infected message.
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs C300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs C300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Brunswick BTU Pearl
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#198787 - Yesterday at 08:50 PM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising [Re: goobee]
82Boat69
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 527
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Are you running Windows 10? If you are, go here;

https://adblock-plus-for-internet-explorer.en.softonic.com/?ex=BB-39.7

Download the AdBlock Plus add-on for IE and it will intecept the offending ad and keep it from displaying.

What security software are you running? When was the last time you scanned your system? It's possible you are infected.

I use AdBlock Plus for Chrome, IE and Firefox and never have any issues.

#198788 - Yesterday at 08:54 PM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising [Re: goobee]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9608
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I get those too. Go to Windows Support.

And, I'm on a Mac. Don't run Windows.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198789 - Yesterday at 09:07 PM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising [Re: 82Boat69]
djp1080
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 371
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I usually run Win 7 Pro.
I have AdBlock Plus.
Use MS Security Essentials and run MalwareBytes. I'm not infected. My system runs a scan every morning around 1 Am.
All my other gear runs Win 10 with Windows Defender. Also have one box with Fedora Linux 27 on it.
If I shut down IE once this occurs, I clear the cache and it's okay. It only happens on this website. Nowhere else...
I think they should oil the website lanes a little better... smile

Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
Are you running Windows 10? If you are, go here;

https://adblock-plus-for-internet-explorer.en.softonic.com/?ex=BB-39.7

Download the AdBlock Plus add-on for IE and it will intecept the offending ad and keep it from displaying.

What security software are you running? When was the last time you scanned your system? It's possible you are infected.

I use AdBlock Plus for Chrome, IE and Firefox and never have any issues.


Edited by djp1080 (Yesterday at 09:07 PM)
#198790 - Yesterday at 09:29 PM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising [Re: goobee]
BowlerBill
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 421
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
The worst part of this is, there are a lot of people in the world today who don't realize these ads are false and end up clicking on them.

All updates (bug fixes, PTF's, microcode) for any software, no matter the manufacturer, need to be installed from the manufacturer's website using their proprietary install/update process.

It's all common sense but common sense isn't common at all these days.

I would like to see the people who create this garbage arrested, convicted and put in jail.
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

#198791 - Yesterday at 09:55 PM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising [Re: goobee]
Mkirchie
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 715
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Adblock Plus on either Firefox or Chrome on Windows 7 for me. With that, antivirus and a firewall, I've never had any issues on the over 6 year old laptop I am using to post this.

Those scam tech support popups and phone calls intended to mislead users are really horrible. My aunt got tricked by one of them earlier this year when they called her house and was on the phone with them for a few minutes until she realized something was up.

Mark
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#198792 - Yesterday at 10:42 PM Re: Sick Unethetical Advertising [Re: djp1080]
82Boat69
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 527
A/S/L: 70/M/California
You might consider upgrading to Windows 10. Win 7 Pro is no longer supported. If you don't have any issues now, you will eventually. Why wait?

It's like you're stringing strikes and you don't want to adjust, even though you know the shot is changing. You can adjust a board and maybe come up light, or, you can't wait and run the risk of nosing one in and leaving a split.

It would appear the IE you run in Win 7 Pro is being exploited by someone who doesn't have your best interests in mind.

Or, you can try Chrome or Firefox when you access Bowler Community and see what happens.

Of the 3 browsers, IE is the weakest.

