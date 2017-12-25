Sick Unethetical Advertising

Sponsored Links







I realize this site needs to use advertising to support operating costs. However, an advertiser created a pop up on my phone indicating that it was infected and needed to be cleaned right away by downloading their app. This falls into spam category and not advertising! Download now or your phone will be erased.



I typically will use Internet Explorer to view this site and I get some junk that locks it up pretty bad. There is a pop-up that fills your screen and a voice comes on to tell you to dial their number for Microsoft Windows problems.

Of course, I've never called them and have closed down IE without error each time it's happened. But it's not fun to Yes, Goobee.I typically will use Internet Explorer to view this site and I get some junk that locks it up pretty bad. There is a pop-up that fills your screen and a voice comes on to tell you to dial their number for Microsoft Windows problems.Of course, I've never called them and have closed down IE without error each time it's happened. But it's not fun to deal with for sure...

Exactly. I normally just ignore the ads but this one was a pop up that locked the browser with a flashy-flashy, you're infected message.

https://adblock-plus-for-internet-explorer.en.softonic.com/?ex=BB-39.7



Download the AdBlock Plus add-on for IE and it will intecept the offending ad and keep it from displaying.



What security software are you running? When was the last time you scanned your system? It's possible you are infected.



I use AdBlock Plus for Chrome, IE and Firefox and never have any issues. Are you running Windows 10? If you are, go here;Download the AdBlock Plus add-on for IE and it will intecept the offending ad and keep it from displaying.What security software are you running? When was the last time you scanned your system? It's possible you are infected.I use AdBlock Plus for Chrome, IE and Firefox and never have any issues.

I get those too. Go to Windows Support.



And, I'm on a Mac. Don't run Windows.

I have AdBlock Plus.

Use MS Security Essentials and run MalwareBytes. I'm not infected. My system runs a scan every morning around 1 Am.

All my other gear runs Win 10 with Windows Defender. Also have one box with Fedora Linux 27 on it.

If I shut down IE once this occurs, I clear the cache and it's okay. It only happens on this website. Nowhere else...

I think they should oil the website lanes a little better...



A/S/L: 55/m/Ca The worst part of this is, there are a lot of people in the world today who don't realize these ads are false and end up clicking on them.



All updates (bug fixes, PTF's, microcode) for any software, no matter the manufacturer, need to be installed from the manufacturer's website using their proprietary install/update process.



It's all common sense but common sense isn't common at all these days.



A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 715A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey



Those scam tech support popups and phone calls intended to mislead users are really horrible. My aunt got tricked by one of them earlier this year when they called her house and was on the phone with them for a few minutes until she realized something was up.



Adblock Plus on either Firefox or Chrome on Windows 7 for me. With that, antivirus and a firewall, I've never had any issues on the over 6 year old laptop I am using to post this.

A/S/L: 70/M/California You might consider upgrading to Windows 10. Win 7 Pro is no longer supported. If you don't have any issues now, you will eventually. Why wait?



It's like you're stringing strikes and you don't want to adjust, even though you know the shot is changing. You can adjust a board and maybe come up light, or, you can't wait and run the risk of nosing one in and leaving a split.



It would appear the IE you run in Win 7 Pro is being exploited by someone who doesn't have your best interests in mind.



Or, you can try Chrome or Firefox when you access Bowler Community and see what happens.



Of the 3 browsers, IE is the weakest.

