Dual Angle Layouts

I would definitely visit that person.
Many PSO's don't take the time to find out anything about the bowlers they're drilling balls for. As a result, they do a disservice to their customers and waste their customer's money.
Finding a bowler's PAP is the first step to learning all the variables necessary to drill a modern bowling ball. Ball speed, axis tilt and axis rotation are other variables that will fill in the blanks. RPM's are the final piece. These variables can all be determined once a PAP has been determined. The PSO only needs a cell-phone or camera
and a few minutes of their time.
Even knowing all these variables, choosing the best dual angles will require some experimentation. This is because the same dual angles on different bowling balls will give different results. Additionally, dual angles for asymmetric balls are different than those for symmetric balls.
I'd post a good explanation, but most websites are banned by bowling community and don't show up correctly. You can find them easily on the internet.
I always like to start with 50 x 5 x 50 then adjust. I usually use an old ball that I'm familiar with.
I wouldn't buy a new ball until you've found the best angles for your delivery.