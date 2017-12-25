BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Dual Angle Layouts
#198767 - Yesterday at 02:10 PM Dual Angle Layouts
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 526
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
It appears since coming back to bowling in 2014, none of the 3 drillers I've used do dual angle layouts. Basically, all they've done is take my measurements and laid out basic patterns that they believe will work for me.

Should I seek someone new who does dual angle layouts or does it not matter that much. Thoughts?
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198768 - Yesterday at 02:31 PM Re: Dual Angle Layouts [Re: goobee]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 522
A/S/L: 70/M/California
If you know what angles you want and how dual angles are laid out, just tell your PSO what you want and explain how it's done. Or, borrow his Pro-Sec and lay it out yourself and just have him drill the holes.

If he only knows PSA drilling, then there are formulas on the internet that convert dual angle values to PSA values and vice-versa.

If you expect help picking the best dual angles from a person who doesn't use them, then you'll need to find another PSO.

Something to keep in mind; You can't change the character of a ball by drilling it. The surface represents 80% or more of a ball's motion. If you drill a ball with a wide drilling angle, it will still only skid as far as the surface and your ball speed will allow. The same applies to a VAL angle. If you don't have very much hand in your delivery, drilling a narrow VAL angle will not cause a sharper break. It will simply roll out.

There are dozens of articles on the internet that propose dual angles for different delivery types. If you post what you know about your release and delivery here, others and myself will be glad to help you choose layouts and explain why each value was chosen.

#198769 - Yesterday at 11:44 PM Re: Dual Angle Layouts [Re: goobee]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 526
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
That is a big weakness for me, understanding the technicalities of bowling. I know I prefer a smooth arc over flippy reaction but due to my lack of speed, sanded balls work against me. Logically, sanded balls allows balls to read early and not store up flip energy. Not for me, sanded balls grab early and expend all their energies by the time they hit the pins. Consequently, I have to polish my balls to get them further down the lanes but in doing so, they over react on the backends.
#198770 - Today at 01:36 AM Re: Dual Angle Layouts [Re: goobee]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 522
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Do you know what a PAP (positive axis point) is? If not, you need to have your PSO find it for you. If he doesn't know how, I can give you an explanation of what it is and instructions for finding it on your own. Without knowing your PAP, PSA and 'Dual Angle' drilling techniques are meaningless.

If your PSO doesn't know your PAP and hasn't watched you bowl, they will just be guessing when they drill your ball. Guessing is a quick way to waste $229.95 :-)

Do you have any idea of what your ball speed is? Axis tilt? Axis rotation? RPM's?

If not, there are instructions for each on the internet. Armed with this information, you can drill a ball that will react appropriately on the oil pattern where you bowl.

Once you have a base drilling, you can make modifications to help you develop a arsenal of balls for every occasion.

Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
