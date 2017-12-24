Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198767 - 02:10 PM Dual Angle Layouts goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 526

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 526A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California It appears since coming back to bowling in 2014, none of the 3 drillers I've used do dual angle layouts. Basically, all they've done is take my measurements and laid out basic patterns that they believe will work for me.



Should I seek someone new who does dual angle layouts or does it not matter that much. Thoughts? _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs C300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs C300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Brunswick BTU Pearl

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198768 - 02:31 PM Re: Dual Angle Layouts Re: goobee] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 521

A/S/L: 70/M/California If you know what angles you want and how dual angles are laid out, just tell your PSO what you want and explain how it's done. Or, borrow his Pro-Sec and lay it out yourself and just have him drill the holes.



If he only knows PSA drilling, then there are formulas on the internet that convert dual angle values to PSA values and vice-versa.



If you expect help picking the best dual angles from a person who doesn't use them, then you'll need to find another PSO.



Something to keep in mind; You can't change the character of a ball by drilling it. The surface represents 80% or more of a ball's motion. If you drill a ball with a wide drilling angle, it will still only skid as far as the surface and your ball speed will allow. The same applies to a VAL angle. If you don't have very much hand in your delivery, drilling a narrow VAL angle will not cause a sharper break. It will simply roll out.



There are dozens of articles on the internet that propose dual angles for different delivery types. If you post what you know about your release and delivery here, others and myself will be glad to help you choose layouts and explain why each value was chosen.

Top #198769 - 11:44 PM Re: Dual Angle Layouts Re: goobee] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 526

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 526A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California That is a big weakness for me, understanding the technicalities of bowling. I know I prefer a smooth arc over flippy reaction but due to my lack of speed, sanded balls work against me. Logically, sanded balls allows balls to read early and not store up flip energy. Not for me, sanded balls grab early and expend all their energies by the time they hit the pins. Consequently, I have to polish my balls to get them further down the lanes but in doing so, they over react on the backends. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs C300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs C300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Brunswick BTU Pearl

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel