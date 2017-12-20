|
|
|
|
|
#198726 - 12/20/17 12:59 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Mkirchie]
|
Junior
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 24
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
|
Didn't bowl last week as I was busy lounging on the beach for my honeymoon.
Got back into it this week and was pretty solid. Threw a 235-225-217 for a nice little 677 series. Had a 4 bagger going into the last frame of game 3 and could have busted another 700 but I opened with a nasty split blah. Oh well.
Lanes were tricky last night, had to make 2 ball changes but luckily my changes worked and I didn't get into any funks.
Our team needs to learn to play defense better. We are second in the league in total pins + handicap but finished the first third in 18th place and are currently sitting at 4th in the second third.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198728 - 12/20/17 01:42 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9607
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Congrats, Mike!!
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198733 - 12/20/17 11:23 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4608
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
Tonight was a weird night overall, as I wasn't great, but I seemed to welcome the fact that we had to move after the first game due to a scorer issue (right lane wasn't picking up second-ball scores consistently). I did well enough after the move to eke out my 500 and keep the damage to my average to a minimum.Result
: 145-177-179=501Average (45 games)
: 181Average for last 9 games
: 189Next week's AVG+1 score
: 567Composite average (90 games)
: 181
Tom had our only 200 game in the second game, which we won, losing the other two and total. Second place won three points, so they moved into the lead, with my team in second, a point behind.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 181 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 181The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198741 - 12/22/17 12:56 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 540
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Subbed in a scratch league tonight in a tougher house. Only shot 606 my last time here so was hoping to redeem myself. Didn't start well when I threw my first shot in the channel. Just lost it off my hand. Got 9 on the second ball but that ended up being my only open of the night. Shot 217, 225, 225 for 667. It was good enough to win 3 out of my 4 points and cash in the eliminator. My scores were actually the cut in the first two games, so just barely squeaked by and my 3rd game was good enough for 5th. Not sure how many people got in but I got $20 on a $10 entry and they ended up paying 6 places.
That said I was disappointed with my carry. I had a decent but not great look with my Grudge. Got to the pocket consistently but left a lot of flat 7s. Probably burning too much energy. I think my game has changed since I got that ball; used to need the help in the first 15 feet, now I need it in the last 15 feet. Subbing in this league again next week, got a hybrid ball I'm going to try to use. Also have a Grudge Pearl on the way although will likely not have that in time for next week.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198744 - 12/22/17 08:36 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9607
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Monday Nite, our 5-man team had fun. 1199 scratch first game. Yes, that's about a 240 average. League high so far. That's 200 pins over our team average.
3370 scratch series. Yes, that's about 675 per man. League high so far.
Of course, we rolled the league highs for handicap also.
Took 30 of 33 points on the night, the first night of the second half. Finished the first half in 3rd out of 20 teams. That gets us about $750 for the team, so far.
At the end of year, the 8 top point winning teams are in a roll off with $3500 to the top team.
If one team wins both halves and the roll off, it's a cool $5500 for the team. Hell of a prize fund. Oh, Miller Lite threw in $1000 of the final $3500.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198753 - 12/23/17 01:46 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 540
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Good stuff Dennis, nice job by your team. Good prize fund too, the league I subbed in last night has Pepsi as a sponsor contributing $1000 to the prize fund and with 21 teams there's a lot of money in there. None of the leagues I've bowled in as a regular member have been sponsored though.
Was hoping to build on my series in that league tonight and got off to a good start with the front 6 but then came in light and left a 3,6,9 and couldn't get the 9 out on the spare attempt. Finished with 244 in game 1, and in game 2 it was just a disaster. Had some traffic on the left side and was throwing my Grudge which worked out well for me in the first game but started to react unpredictably so went to a symmetrical (Arson High Flare Solid) and threw a late triple and should have been in the 190s but bucket on the last ball = 188.
Last game started with the first 5 in a row but didn't get the hold I needed on shot 6 and came in high and left a split. Open again. Finished that game with a 233 and shot 665. So around the same series as last night but instead of taking 3 points tonight I only took 1.
First half is over now in both leagues and I'm definitely bowling a lot better than I did at this point last year, but lost some pins in average this month in both leagues after a hot start. But I've been getting some soreness in my arm and I've been bowling way too much this month with not enough rest. Bowling Friday and Sunday league has been a tough for me this month especially because I've had tournaments the last 3 weekends so it ends up being a lot of bowling. So going to enjoy the holiday break and looking forward to not even picking up a bowling ball until next Thursday.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198755 - 12/23/17 07:46 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 714
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
|
Awesome team night, Dennis. It always feels good when a team is firing on all cylinders. Wronghander, my teammate had the same series last night.
My brief urethane experiment is likely over for now. After reactions and lack of carry with both urethane balls that I didn't 100% like, I switched to my Critical Mass which I hadn't used much at all this season. I liked the reaction right away, and finished with a clean 217. I shot a clean 246 the second game. In he last game, I left a 3-4-6-10 on the first ball for my only open of the night (I should have moved before this shot.) I then struck the next 5, only to leave a 7 pin, a 10 pin, and then another 7 pin the next three frames, all of which I made. I struck out the 10th for a 236 and a 699 series. Our team took all 7 and might have moved to 1st place.
We don't bowl next week, our center isn't having any evening/night leagues all next week. They think that they will get more open bowling revenue. I'm not so sure they are right about that, it wasn't very busy with open bowlers last night.
Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198764 - Today at 08:59 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 817
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
|
Saturday night I had 650 (only my 3rd 600+ set this season)
and left the 10 pin TEN TIMES. I covered all the ones I had to shoot at, but that is very frustrating.
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Reign of Fire - 1k dull
Brunswick DangerZone -1.5k dull but with road shine
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
avatar is out of date
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198765 - Today at 09:32 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9607
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Hey guys, just wanted to bring up an issue with me.
Ev week, I pay $25 for league. Times 3. So, I have looked for the leagues that pay off the most. I found 2 houses near me that charge less then $10 for lineage per nite. That leaves more in the prize fund for me to win.
Now, I can't see why some bowlers will stay at the lanes that charge more lineage, when, other options are available.
My old house is 3 miles from my home. Another lane is 9 miles North, and a third is 9 miles to the South. So, none really inconvenient. But, the other 2 payout so much more at year's end.
It's a "no brainer" for me.
Can't the first house see they are pushing bowlers out?
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.