Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 724

Originally Posted By: Dylan585 [But by not sliding as much it allows me to keep my legs more straight up and down where as sliding requires a lot of knee bend



I am a planter. No slide at all.

I hate it when the approaches are slippery, it seems like I can't get any traction and I feel like I can't make a straight approach.

I am thinking of going to try tennis shoes like Michael Haugen.

I am a planter. No slide at all.

I hate it when the approaches are slippery, it seems like I can't get any traction and I feel like I can't make a straight approach.

I am thinking of going to try tennis shoes like Michael Haugen.

Do they make non sliding bowling shoes for planters?

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

nord





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9605

I have a slide.



But, I am sure there is an inter changeable sole that doesn't.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Dennis Michael





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 714

Originally Posted By: nord Do they make non sliding bowling shoes for planters?



Along the lines of what Dennis said, you could consider a pair of Dexters with interchangeable soles for both feet and put traction soles and heels on both feet. Personally, I like to slide and estimate my slide to be around 2 ft long (hard to tell exactly from videos from behind.)

Mark



Mark Along the lines of what Dennis said, you could consider a pair of Dexters with interchangeable soles for both feet and put traction soles and heels on both feet. Personally, I like to slide and estimate my slide to be around 2 ft long (hard to tell exactly from videos from behind.)Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

