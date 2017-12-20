#198753 - 01:46 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 540

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 540A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Good stuff Dennis, nice job by your team. Good prize fund too, the league I subbed in last night has Pepsi as a sponsor contributing $1000 to the prize fund and with 21 teams there's a lot of money in there. None of the leagues I've bowled in as a regular member have been sponsored though.



Was hoping to build on my series in that league tonight and got off to a good start with the front 6 but then came in light and left a 3,6,9 and couldn't get the 9 out on the spare attempt. Finished with 244 in game 1, and in game 2 it was just a disaster. Had some traffic on the left side and was throwing my Grudge which worked out well for me in the first game but started to react unpredictably so went to a symmetrical (Arson High Flare Solid) and threw a late triple and should have been in the 190s but bucket on the last ball = 188.



Last game started with the first 5 in a row but didn't get the hold I needed on shot 6 and came in high and left a split. Open again. Finished that game with a 233 and shot 665. So around the same series as last night but instead of taking 3 points tonight I only took 1.



First half is over now in both leagues and I'm definitely bowling a lot better than I did at this point last year, but lost some pins in average this month in both leagues after a hot start. But I've been getting some soreness in my arm and I've been bowling way too much this month with not enough rest. Bowling Friday and Sunday league has been a tough for me this month especially because I've had tournaments the last 3 weekends so it ends up being a lot of bowling. So going to enjoy the holiday break and looking forward to not even picking up a bowling ball until next Thursday. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

