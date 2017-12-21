|
|
|
|
|
#198745 - Yesterday at 08:49 AM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: nord]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9604
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
The Tank Rampage has a symmetrical core which interests me more then the Black Widow, and its Gas Mask core, which is asymmetrical. The RG matches me, but am concerned about the very low Diff.
Seems that it would be too straight and slow to hook on the back for me.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
|
|
|
|
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
|
|
|
|
#198746 - Yesterday at 08:53 AM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: nord]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9604
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Dylan, for 2 full seasons, my leg was in a hinged, removable cast from hip to ankle. But, that didn't stop me from bowling.
I bowled those 2 years, only taking 1 step, and averaged about 194.
But, in doing that, I really developed my release and hand. Now, I walk, and have pretty significant balance issues. Even after 2 sessions of Rehab. My leg just forgot how to walk, due to Muscle Atrophy.
Edited by Dennis Michael (Yesterday at 08:54 AM)
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
|
|
|
|
#198747 - Yesterday at 11:31 AM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: Dennis Michael]
|
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 724
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
|
The Tank Rampage has a symmetrical core which interests me more then the Black Widow, and its Gas Mask core, which is asymmetrical. The RG matches me, but am concerned about the very low Diff. Seems that it would be too straight and slow to hook on the back for me.
1. You don't want a urethane to hook in the "back." You want urethane to read the whole lane front to back and be subtle in the back.
2. If the cover stock is strong enough then it will do its job and a low diff can be a blessing.
My Grizz has essentially super low diff, does not flare at all and has no core and is drilled with a simple CG in palm drilling.
The weakest combination in a ball for a full roller.
Yet, even though it seems to be rolling very straight, it will be grabbing the whole way and hits very hard and can roll out on drier lanes very easily.
It needs oil.
The advantage though is when the ball matches up, I can either just point it and be in the pocket all night, or if the volume is slightly less I can play a subtle tip shot keeping it in the oil all the way and still carry and of course use the same ball for all spares.
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175
Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare
|
|
|
|
|
#198748 - Yesterday at 03:47 PM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: Dennis Michael]
|
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 259
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
|
Dylan, for 2 full seasons, my leg was in a hinged, removable cast from hip to ankle. But, that didn't stop me from bowling.
I bowled those 2 years, only taking 1 step, and averaged about 194.
But, in doing that, I really developed my release and hand. Now, I walk, and have pretty significant balance issues. Even after 2 sessions of Rehab. My leg just forgot how to walk, due to Muscle Atrophy.
I didn't mean any offense with what I said! Sorry to hear about the issues and glad your still bowling... I cant bend my knee when I slide without it giving out on me so I bend entirely at the waist... Ive been bowling with a partially torn LCL and torn meniscus now for about a year
2 handed stats:
High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197
Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper
|
|
|
|
|
#198749 - Yesterday at 06:14 PM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: nord]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9604
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
oh, no offense taken. I had torn MCL, repaired arthroscopically. then had 5 meniscus tears removed. some there for 40 years, I bet.
But, had to wait a year after my heart attack for Dr to approve the operation.
Physically, It's been a down hill slide for me. But, I'll get back. Somehow!!
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
|
|
|
|
#198750 - Yesterday at 07:29 PM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: nord]
|
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 524
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
|
Ah the perils of getting old. Where's that fountain Ponce de Leon's been looking for?
Primary
14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)
Secondary
15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank
Spare
15lbs Faball Nail
|
|
|
|
|
#198751 - Yesterday at 08:22 PM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: goobee]
|
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 259
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
|
Ah the perils of getting old. Where's that fountain Ponce de Leon's been looking for?
I'm only 20! I shouldn't be having these issues!!
2 handed stats:
High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197
Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper
|
|
|
|
|
#198752 - Yesterday at 08:49 PM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: Dylan585]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9604
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Ah the perils of getting old. Where's that fountain Ponce de Leon's been looking for?
I'm only 20! I shouldn't be having these issues!!
you just got there faster.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
|
|
|
|
#198754 - Today at 07:32 AM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: Dylan585]
|
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 713
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
|
I'm only 20! I shouldn't be having these issues!!
In the "Knocking the Shine" off the pearl ball thread, you mentioned that when you switched to 2-handed you plant more than slide. In this thread, you mention that you can't bend from the knee when you bowl. I assume that the knee problems are not bowling related, however the combination of planting with no knee bend is exerting a tremendous amount of stress on your knee joint. Short of taking a break, I do feel that it would be good if you could figure out some way to modify your delivery to minimize the stress on your knee. Just my thoughts and I hope that eventually you won't need to worry about your knee.
Mark
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789
|
|
|
|
|
#198756 - Today at 12:46 PM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: Mkirchie]
|
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 259
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
|
I'm only 20! I shouldn't be having these issues!!
In the "Knocking the Shine" off the pearl ball thread, you mentioned that when you switched to 2-handed you plant more than slide. In this thread, you mention that you can't bend from the knee when you bowl. I assume that the knee problems are not bowling related, however the combination of planting with no knee bend is exerting a tremendous amount of stress on your knee joint. Short of taking a break, I do feel that it would be good if you could figure out some way to modify your delivery to minimize the stress on your knee. Just my thoughts and I hope that eventually you won't need to worry about your knee.
Mark
Ill try and get a video of it up soon... But by not sliding as much it allows me to keep my legs more straight up and down where as sliding requires a lot of knee bend
2 handed stats:
High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197
Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper
|
|
|
|
|
