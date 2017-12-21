Sponsored Links







Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9604

The Tank Rampage has a symmetrical core which interests me more then the Black Widow, and its Gas Mask core, which is asymmetrical. The RG matches me, but am concerned about the very low Diff.

Seems that it would be too straight and slow to hook on the back for me.



Seems that it would be too straight and slow to hook on the back for me.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198746 - 08:53 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: nord] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9604

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9604A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Dylan, for 2 full seasons, my leg was in a hinged, removable cast from hip to ankle. But, that didn't stop me from bowling.



I bowled those 2 years, only taking 1 step, and averaged about 194.



But, in doing that, I really developed my release and hand. Now, I walk, and have pretty significant balance issues. Even after 2 sessions of Rehab. My leg just forgot how to walk, due to Muscle Atrophy.





Edited by Dennis Michael ( 08:54 AM )

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198747 - 11:31 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: Dennis Michael] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 724

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 724A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael The Tank Rampage has a symmetrical core which interests me more then the Black Widow, and its Gas Mask core, which is asymmetrical. The RG matches me, but am concerned about the very low Diff. Seems that it would be too straight and slow to hook on the back for me.

1. You don't want a urethane to hook in the "back." You want urethane to read the whole lane front to back and be subtle in the back.



2. If the cover stock is strong enough then it will do its job and a low diff can be a blessing.



My Grizz has essentially super low diff, does not flare at all and has no core and is drilled with a simple CG in palm drilling.

The weakest combination in a ball for a full roller.

Yet, even though it seems to be rolling very straight, it will be grabbing the whole way and hits very hard and can roll out on drier lanes very easily.

It needs oil.

1. You don't want a urethane to hook in the "back." You want urethane to read the whole lane front to back and be subtle in the back.

2. If the cover stock is strong enough then it will do its job and a low diff can be a blessing.

My Grizz has essentially super low diff, does not flare at all and has no core and is drilled with a simple CG in palm drilling. The weakest combination in a ball for a full roller. Yet, even though it seems to be rolling very straight, it will be grabbing the whole way and hits very hard and can roll out on drier lanes very easily. It needs oil. The advantage though is when the ball matches up, I can either just point it and be in the pocket all night, or if the volume is slightly less I can play a subtle tip shot keeping it in the oil all the way and still carry and of course use the same ball for all spares.

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



Top #198748 - 03:47 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: Dennis Michael] Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 259

A/S/L: 20/m/ny Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael Dylan, for 2 full seasons, my leg was in a hinged, removable cast from hip to ankle. But, that didn't stop me from bowling.



I bowled those 2 years, only taking 1 step, and averaged about 194.



But, in doing that, I really developed my release and hand. Now, I walk, and have pretty significant balance issues. Even after 2 sessions of Rehab. My leg just forgot how to walk, due to Muscle Atrophy.





I didn't mean any offense with what I said! Sorry to hear about the issues and glad your still bowling... I cant bend my knee when I slide without it giving out on me so I bend entirely at the waist... Ive been bowling with a partially torn LCL and torn meniscus now for about a year

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Top #198749 - 06:14 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: nord] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9604

oh, no offense taken. I had torn MCL, repaired arthroscopically. then had 5 meniscus tears removed. some there for 40 years, I bet.

But, had to wait a year after my heart attack for Dr to approve the operation.

Physically, It's been a down hill slide for me. But, I'll get back. Somehow!!



But, had to wait a year after my heart attack for Dr to approve the operation.



Physically, It's been a down hill slide for me. But, I'll get back. Somehow!! _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198750 - 07:29 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: nord] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 524

Ah the perils of getting old. Where's that fountain Ponce de Leon's been looking for?

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #198751 - 08:22 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: goobee] Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 259

A/S/L: 20/m/ny Originally Posted By: goobee Ah the perils of getting old. Where's that fountain Ponce de Leon's been looking for?

I'm only 20! I shouldn't be having these issues!!

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Top #198752 - 08:49 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: Dylan585] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9604

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9604A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Originally Posted By: Dylan585 Originally Posted By: goobee Ah the perils of getting old. Where's that fountain Ponce de Leon's been looking for?

I'm only 20! I shouldn't be having these issues!!

I'm only 20! I shouldn't be having these issues!!



you just got there faster.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198754 - 07:32 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: Dylan585] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 713

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 713A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: Dylan585 I'm only 20! I shouldn't be having these issues!!

In the "Knocking the Shine" off the pearl ball thread, you mentioned that when you switched to 2-handed you plant more than slide. In this thread, you mention that you can't bend from the knee when you bowl. I assume that the knee problems are not bowling related, however the combination of planting with no knee bend is exerting a tremendous amount of stress on your knee joint. Short of taking a break, I do feel that it would be good if you could figure out some way to modify your delivery to minimize the stress on your knee. Just my thoughts and I hope that eventually you won't need to worry about your knee.

Mark



Mark In the "Knocking the Shine" off the pearl ball thread, you mentioned that when you switched to 2-handed you plant more than slide. In this thread, you mention that you can't bend from the knee when you bowl. I assume that the knee problems are not bowling related, however the combination of planting with no knee bend is exerting a tremendous amount of stress on your knee joint. Short of taking a break, I do feel that it would be good if you could figure out some way to modify your delivery to minimize the stress on your knee. Just my thoughts and I hope that eventually you won't need to worry about your knee.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top #198756 - 12:46 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: Mkirchie] Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 259

A/S/L: 20/m/ny Originally Posted By: Mkirchie Originally Posted By: Dylan585 I'm only 20! I shouldn't be having these issues!!

In the "Knocking the Shine" off the pearl ball thread, you mentioned that when you switched to 2-handed you plant more than slide. In this thread, you mention that you can't bend from the knee when you bowl. I assume that the knee problems are not bowling related, however the combination of planting with no knee bend is exerting a tremendous amount of stress on your knee joint. Short of taking a break, I do feel that it would be good if you could figure out some way to modify your delivery to minimize the stress on your knee. Just my thoughts and I hope that eventually you won't need to worry about your knee.



Mark In the "Knocking the Shine" off the pearl ball thread, you mentioned that when you switched to 2-handed you plant more than slide. In this thread, you mention that you can't bend from the knee when you bowl. I assume that the knee problems are not bowling related, however the combination of planting with no knee bend is exerting a tremendous amount of stress on your knee joint. Short of taking a break, I do feel that it would be good if you could figure out some way to modify your delivery to minimize the stress on your knee. Just my thoughts and I hope that eventually you won't need to worry about your knee.Mark

Ill try and get a video of it up soon... But by not sliding as much it allows me to keep my legs more straight up and down where as sliding requires a lot of knee bend

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



