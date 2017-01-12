Twister Pins

I'm not even sure if the center still has Twisters now since that was from 2003 or 2004. It was at American Bowling Lanes in Southbridge. Last time I was there was in 2009 for one of my cousin's weddings and I only went to shoot a few games of candlepin that time. I felt that there was no point bringing 10 pin equipment with me that time when I can do that anywhere in NJ.
I've never bowled at American so not sure but I wouldn't be surprised if they went back to wood pins. I do know there are other centers that had Twisters (including one in CT) that went back to wood.
Wow, Candlepin bowling!! They all have closed around here. It was popular for Candle pins to be on the second floor of the lanes. (Didn't have to carry bowling balls up the stairs) That was back in Chicago. All of those houses have since closed.
I believe the data I saw was: In 1965, there were 250 bowling alleys in the Chicago phone book. Today, only 15. A few of the older places have re-opened as party houses. Mostly food and drinks with bowling in Yuppy areas. $9 per game, $5 shoe rental. Popular for company outings. Not, really bowling.
There was actually a guy in Chicago that was able to get candlepin going at Southport Lanes since they use pinboys (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bQTVI9V-ZI
). Never knew that Chicago once had candlepin bowling though, that's interesting. Outside of New England and Atlantic Canada, I only know of two places in Ohio that offer it and I think there was one in California that has since closed. How big was it in Chicago? Was it more of a novelty or was there serious competition?
Around here candlepin is being reinvented as a novelty type game. We've had a lot of traditional lanes close but new "boutique style" ones open up with a few more on the way.