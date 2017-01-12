BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Twister Pins
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198596 - 12/01/17 11:52 PM Twister Pins
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 540
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Anyone bowl in a center that used these? My home house is considering changing to them and they actually put them on a practice pair to try out. I had a chance to bowl a couple of games on that pair and did not notice a decrease in carry. The pins seem livelier and felt like I carried a lot more light hits, but with only bowling 2 games with them it's probably not a big enough sample size.

I talked to the lane guy about it and he told me that the Twisters will last 4 years (and actually said there was a house in another state that's had them for 8 years) while if they stay with wood they have to replace them every 18 months. Also he told me the Twisters all weigh the same (3lb 6oz) while the Brunswick and AMF pins can vary by 5oz. So I think it makes sense but it would be a big change and the league bowlers may not like it, so if you've bowled in a center that put them in I'm interested to hear how it worked out and if the other bowlers liked them.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198597 - 12/02/17 07:11 AM Re: Twister Pins [Re: wronghander]
Mkirchie Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 713
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
I've only bowled on them once in a split 10 pin/candlepin center in Massachusetts while visiting cousins. I do remember noticing that light hits threw pins all over the place however I also noticed more solid 10 pins. This was also a very long time ago so my memory of this is not great. Also, there were more candlepin lanes than 10 pin, so I'm not sure how well they kept those lanes.

I know that most people complain about the sound more than anything. Also, with them lasting a very long time, they tend to look very beat up but still behave like much newer pins.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#198674 - 12/17/17 11:24 PM Re: Twister Pins [Re: wronghander]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 540
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Do you remember what center it was? I'm in Mass myself and don't know of any centers that have the Twisters. Interesting.

We won't be getting them in our home house though. Turns out the center is under contract with Brunswick to use their pins through 2018 and they're due to be replaced in the next month so it would be at least another 18 months before they get replaced again.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

Top
#198675 - 12/18/17 07:40 AM Re: Twister Pins [Re: wronghander]
Mkirchie Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 713
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
I'm not even sure if the center still has Twisters now since that was from 2003 or 2004. It was at American Bowling Lanes in Southbridge. Last time I was there was in 2009 for one of my cousin's weddings and I only went to shoot a few games of candlepin that time. I felt that there was no point bringing 10 pin equipment with me that time when I can do that anywhere in NJ.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#198691 - 12/19/17 06:44 AM Re: Twister Pins [Re: wronghander]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9604
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Wow, Candlepin bowling!! They all have closed around here. It was popular for Candle pins to be on the second floor of the lanes. (Didn't have to carry bowling balls up the stairs) That was back in Chicago. All of those houses have since closed.

I believe the data I saw was: In 1965, there were 250 bowling alleys in the Chicago phone book. Today, only 15. A few of the older places have re-opened as party houses. Mostly food and drinks with bowling in Yuppy areas. $9 per game, $5 shoe rental. Popular for company outings. Not, really bowling.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198692 - 12/19/17 06:46 AM Re: Twister Pins [Re: wronghander]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9604
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Wow, Candlepin bowling!! They all have closed around here. It was popular for Candle pins to be on the second floor of the lanes. (Didn't have to carry bowling balls up the stairs) That was back in Chicago. All of those houses have since closed.

I believe the data I saw was: In 1965, there were 250 bowling alleys in the Chicago phone book. Today, only 15. A few of the older places have re-opened as party houses. Mostly food and drinks with bowling in Yuppy areas. $9 per game, $5 shoe rental. Popular for company outings. Not, really bowling.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198693 - 12/19/17 08:06 AM Re: Twister Pins [Re: wronghander]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9604
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Wow, Candlepin bowling!! They all have closed around here. It was popular for Candle pins to be on the second floor of the lanes. (Didn't have to carry bowling balls up the stairs) That was back in Chicago. All of those houses have since closed.

I believe the data I saw was: In 1965, there were 250 bowling alleys in the Chicago phone book. Today, only 15. A few of the older places have re-opened as party houses. Mostly food and drinks with bowling in Yuppy areas. $9 per game, $5 shoe rental. Popular for company outings. Not, really bowling.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198739 - 12/21/17 10:47 PM Re: Twister Pins [Re: wronghander]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 259
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I have bowled on them a hand full of times and seemed to have gotten more ridiculous messengers then normal... I dont know if it was the pins or the curtains so i cant give a full analysis
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

Top
#198740 - 12/21/17 11:20 PM Re: Twister Pins [Re: Dennis Michael]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 540
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Originally Posted By: Mkirchie
I'm not even sure if the center still has Twisters now since that was from 2003 or 2004. It was at American Bowling Lanes in Southbridge. Last time I was there was in 2009 for one of my cousin's weddings and I only went to shoot a few games of candlepin that time. I felt that there was no point bringing 10 pin equipment with me that time when I can do that anywhere in NJ.

I've never bowled at American so not sure but I wouldn't be surprised if they went back to wood pins. I do know there are other centers that had Twisters (including one in CT) that went back to wood.

Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Wow, Candlepin bowling!! They all have closed around here. It was popular for Candle pins to be on the second floor of the lanes. (Didn't have to carry bowling balls up the stairs) That was back in Chicago. All of those houses have since closed.

I believe the data I saw was: In 1965, there were 250 bowling alleys in the Chicago phone book. Today, only 15. A few of the older places have re-opened as party houses. Mostly food and drinks with bowling in Yuppy areas. $9 per game, $5 shoe rental. Popular for company outings. Not, really bowling.

There was actually a guy in Chicago that was able to get candlepin going at Southport Lanes since they use pinboys (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bQTVI9V-ZI). Never knew that Chicago once had candlepin bowling though, that's interesting. Outside of New England and Atlantic Canada, I only know of two places in Ohio that offer it and I think there was one in California that has since closed. How big was it in Chicago? Was it more of a novelty or was there serious competition?

Around here candlepin is being reinvented as a novelty type game. We've had a lot of traditional lanes close but new "boutique style" ones open up with a few more on the way.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
by nord - 15 minutes 57 seconds ago
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Mkirchie - Today at 07:46 AM
Twister Pins
by wronghander - 12/21/17 11:20 PM
Sign up now for winter virtual league (12/24)
by Richie V. - 12/21/17 01:25 PM
Bowler brings her iPod/iPhone on the approach
by Gutterballqueen313 - 12/21/17 10:18 AM
"Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball
by Dylan585 - 12/11/17 01:10 PM
Dare Devil Danger Video Ball Review
by BOSStull - 12/09/17 10:04 AM
Mental help suggestions
by mmalsed - 12/08/17 12:37 PM
Two handed with pinky and ring
by Dylan585 - 12/06/17 06:32 PM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - 12/05/17 04:07 PM
Losing our pro-shop guy
by Dennis Michael - 12/01/17 07:16 PM
Storm Match Up Hybrid Video Ball Review
by sk8shorty01 - 12/01/17 12:54 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.