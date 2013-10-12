#198733 - 11:23 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame



Tonight was a weird night overall, as I wasn't great, but I seemed to welcome the fact that we had to move after the first game due to a scorer issue (right lane wasn't picking up second-ball scores consistently). I did well enough after the move to eke out my 500 and keep the damage to my average to a minimum.



Result : 145-177-179=501

Average (45 games) : 181

Average for last 9 games : 189

Next week's AVG+1 score : 567



Composite average (90 games) : 181



Tom had our only 200 game in the second game, which we won, losing the other two and total. Second place won three points, so they moved into the lead, with my team in second, a point behind.

