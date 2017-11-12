BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198724 - Today at 12:26 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 252
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
This thread made me want to throw my urethane all night instead of my usual plan lol... But in hindsight I should have thrown my forza GT the first game
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#198727 - Today at 01:41 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: Dylan585]
nord
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 721
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
This thread made me want to throw my urethane all night instead of my usual plan lol... But in hindsight I should have thrown my forza GT the first game

Have you tried the Judge at stock grit of 320 wet sand?
It may be even more smooth and still hit just as hard.
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare

#198729 - Today at 03:08 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 252
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Originally Posted By: nord
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
This thread made me want to throw my urethane all night instead of my usual plan lol... But in hindsight I should have thrown my forza GT the first game

Have you tried the Judge at stock grit of 320 wet sand?
It may be even more smooth and still hit just as hard.


I usually will do 360 abralon which is close but didn't have time to get an even 360 on it last night
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#198730 - Today at 04:09 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: Dylan585]
nord
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 721
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
Originally Posted By: nord
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
This thread made me want to throw my urethane all night instead of my usual plan lol... But in hindsight I should have thrown my forza GT the first game

Have you tried the Judge at stock grit of 320 wet sand?
It may be even more smooth and still hit just as hard.


I usually will do 360 abralon which is close but didn't have time to get an even 360 on it last night

Stock is 320 grit wet sand.
Try it at 320 grit, I think you will be surprised.
Just go to the hardware store and pick up some 320 grit wet sand paper.
Wet the paper and ball and then spin the ball in a spinner to put the grooves back in the ball like this:



Edited by nord (Today at 04:13 PM)
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare

#198731 - 18 minutes 57 seconds ago Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: Dylan585]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9598
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
Dennis, what type of bowler are you? Like rev rate and track?


Well, a horrible one now, hahaha. IMO.

Was ABC member in the 70's. Bowled tournaments around the Midwest.

Took off 26 years to raise kids. Restarted in '05. It's been a struggle.
2 slide knee operations later, and I'm still learning how to balance.

I'd call myself a Power Stroker. Get about 300+ revs, when I do it right. And, lately, that has been rare. I'm just getting older and have to face it. The body just doesn't do what it used to. My speed has slowed alot, and I have too many revs for a house shot at that speed.

In the last 5 years, I have dropped from 211 to 180. And, it's killing me. All since my operations.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




