This thread made me want to throw my urethane all night instead of my usual plan lol... But in hindsight I should have thrown my forza GT the first game

2 handed stats:



High game: 288

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Have you tried the Judge at stock grit of 320 wet sand?

It may be even more smooth and still hit just as hard.



Have you tried the Judge at stock grit of 320 wet sand?

Have you tried the Judge at stock grit of 320 wet sand?
It may be even more smooth and still hit just as hard.

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



A/S/L: 20/m/ny Originally Posted By: nord Originally Posted By: Dylan585 This thread made me want to throw my urethane all night instead of my usual plan lol... But in hindsight I should have thrown my forza GT the first game



Have you tried the Judge at stock grit of 320 wet sand?

It may be even more smooth and still hit just as hard.



Have you tried the Judge at stock grit of 320 wet sand?It may be even more smooth and still hit just as hard.

I usually will do 360 abralon which is close but didn't have time to get an even 360 on it last night

