#198712 - Yesterday at 05:45 PM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: nord]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9596
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Results for today's Urethane rolling.
Game 1: Started 10 pin, strike, strike, 10 pin, 10 pin, 10 pin, moved, went high, moved back strike, strike, 3 strikes. For a 226
Game 2: Started with a double, then high for a split, and all spares and splits after that for 170. 4 splits.
Game 3: Split, strike, split, moved and the ball deflected leaving the 5. Moved again and left a 4-5. Total of 6 splits in the game, 2 of which I picked up for a 160.
So, it started out well, but weakened and hooked uncontrollably in game 2. Worse in game 3, but I stuck with it. Kept moving for a game and a half and never found a good line.
Also, what I found. If I stay under the ball all the way through the release, the ball straightened out. With a side rotation release, I found a hook, and at times, too much.
this ball changes how I roll. don't know if I want that. But, I was able to keep it outside, rolling straight up 6 was the best. Spares were real easy, but left too many splits to really say. The forward roll went right thru the middle, leaving big gaping holes in the rack.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198713 - Yesterday at 06:03 PM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: Dennis Michael]
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 719
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
-Which urethane ball were you using?
-How strong was the layout?
-What grit did you have it at?
-What oil pattern were you bowling on?
-What lane surface did the lane have?
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175
Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare
#198715 - Yesterday at 10:43 PM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: nord]
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 249
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
201-288-205 with the judge with a fresh 500 on it... Played 15 to 10 all night... The only shots I didn't strike on were more or less my fault... Urethane can be kept inside with success... But again it goes back to the whole, I have 450 RPMs
2 handed stats:
High game: 288
High series: 710
Average: 197
Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper
#198716 - Yesterday at 10:52 PM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: nord]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9596
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
-Which urethane ball were you using? Hammer Blue
-How strong was the layout? Strong, pin up and right of ring finger
-What grit did you have it at? Was refinished at 1000
-What oil pattern were you bowling on? House shot, 40 feet, 10 to 10
-What lane surface did the lane have? Anvilane, 4 yrs old. no oil today
I bowl in a Senior league and use it as practice. My scores mean very little as we are 24 points ahead with 1 week to go for first half. Next week is position round and even if we lose all 7 points, we are still 17 points ahead. I'll bowl head to head against the league top bowler next week and use appropriate equipment. I have been able to bowl just enough to win this year in this league.
Edited by Dennis Michael (Yesterday at 11:03 PM)
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#198717 - Yesterday at 11:07 PM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: Dennis Michael]
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 249
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Dennis, what type of bowler are you? Like rev rate and track?
2 handed stats:
High game: 288
High series: 710
Average: 197
Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper
#198718 - Today at 01:45 AM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: Dennis Michael]
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 719
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Cool, the Blue Hammer remake or a vintage one?
What is that Blue Hammer anyway?
Is it really urethane or some odd reactive/urethane formula?
No oil???
So up 10 and it could still hold without oil?
If I tried that with my plastic ball it would not make it to the head pin.
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175
Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare
#198719 - Today at 03:56 AM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: Dylan585]
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 719
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
201-288-205 with the judge with a fresh 500 on it... Played 15 to 10 all night... The only shots I didn't strike on were more or less my fault... Urethane can be kept inside with success... But again it goes back to the whole, I have 450 RPMs
Amazing...
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175
Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare
#198720 - Today at 05:38 AM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: nord]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9596
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
https://www.bowlingthismonth.com/bowling-ball-review/hammer-blue-hammer/
Hammer Blue
I left it at 1000, but, now will try it at 2000.
OIL?? the lanes were oiled before a Men's league on Monday night, about 4 pm, and not touched since for the Tuesday, noon Sr league. The side of the house we bowl on, saw open bowlers all Monday Night, not the league.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#198721 - Today at 06:38 AM
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: BOSStull]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1102
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Here is a new urethane release by 900 Global
Ball manufactures are getting a little more creative with their Urethane releases.
Shadow Ops with Core
Shadow Ops
Available January 23rd
Preferred 600 Series
The New S25 Hybrid Coverstock is an 80/20 urethane and reactive urethane blend a first for 900 Global coverstock
Available January 23rd
Preferred 600 Series
Edited by BOSStull (27 minutes 34 seconds ago)
#198722 - 38 minutes 19 seconds ago
Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
[Re: Dylan585]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1102
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
201-288-205 with the judge with a fresh 500 on it...
Nice bowling Dylan
