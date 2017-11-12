BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198712 - Yesterday at 05:45 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9596
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Results for today's Urethane rolling.

Game 1: Started 10 pin, strike, strike, 10 pin, 10 pin, 10 pin, moved, went high, moved back strike, strike, 3 strikes. For a 226
Game 2: Started with a double, then high for a split, and all spares and splits after that for 170. 4 splits.
Game 3: Split, strike, split, moved and the ball deflected leaving the 5. Moved again and left a 4-5. Total of 6 splits in the game, 2 of which I picked up for a 160.

So, it started out well, but weakened and hooked uncontrollably in game 2. Worse in game 3, but I stuck with it. Kept moving for a game and a half and never found a good line.

Also, what I found. If I stay under the ball all the way through the release, the ball straightened out. With a side rotation release, I found a hook, and at times, too much.

this ball changes how I roll. don't know if I want that. But, I was able to keep it outside, rolling straight up 6 was the best. Spares were real easy, but left too many splits to really say. The forward roll went right thru the middle, leaving big gaping holes in the rack.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198713 - Yesterday at 06:03 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: Dennis Michael]
nord
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 719
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Results for today's Urethane rolling.
Game 1: Started 10 pin, strike, strike, 10 pin, 10 pin, 10 pin, moved, went high, moved back strike, strike, 3 strikes. For a 226
Game 2: Started with a double, then high for a split, and all spares and splits after that for 170. 4 splits.
Game 3: Split, strike, split, moved and the ball deflected leaving the 5. Moved again and left a 4-5. Total of 6 splits in the game, 2 of which I picked up for a 160.
So, it started out well, but weakened and hooked uncontrollably in game 2. Worse in game 3, but I stuck with it. Kept moving for a game and a half and never found a good line.

Also, what I found. If I stay under the ball all the way through the release, the ball straightened out. With a side rotation release, I found a hook, and at times, too much.

this ball changes how I roll. don't know if I want that. But, I was able to keep it outside, rolling straight up 6 was the best. Spares were real easy, but left too many splits to really say. The forward roll went right thru the middle, leaving big gaping holes in the rack.

-Which urethane ball were you using?
-How strong was the layout?
-What grit did you have it at?
-What oil pattern were you bowling on?
-What lane surface did the lane have?
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare

#198715 - Yesterday at 10:43 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 249
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
201-288-205 with the judge with a fresh 500 on it... Played 15 to 10 all night... The only shots I didn't strike on were more or less my fault... Urethane can be kept inside with success... But again it goes back to the whole, I have 450 RPMs
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#198716 - Yesterday at 10:52 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9596
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
-Which urethane ball were you using? Hammer Blue
-How strong was the layout? Strong, pin up and right of ring finger
-What grit did you have it at? Was refinished at 1000
-What oil pattern were you bowling on? House shot, 40 feet, 10 to 10
-What lane surface did the lane have? Anvilane, 4 yrs old. no oil today

I bowl in a Senior league and use it as practice. My scores mean very little as we are 24 points ahead with 1 week to go for first half. Next week is position round and even if we lose all 7 points, we are still 17 points ahead. I'll bowl head to head against the league top bowler next week and use appropriate equipment. I have been able to bowl just enough to win this year in this league.


Edited by Dennis Michael (Yesterday at 11:03 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198717 - Yesterday at 11:07 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 249
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Dennis, what type of bowler are you? Like rev rate and track?
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#198718 - Today at 01:45 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: Dennis Michael]
nord
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 719
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
-Which urethane ball were you using? Hammer Blue
-How strong was the layout? Strong, pin up and right of ring finger
-What grit did you have it at? Was refinished at 1000
-What oil pattern were you bowling on? House shot, 40 feet, 10 to 10
-What lane surface did the lane have? Anvilane, 4 yrs old. no oil today

Cool, the Blue Hammer remake or a vintage one?
What is that Blue Hammer anyway?
Is it really urethane or some odd reactive/urethane formula?
No oil???
So up 10 and it could still hold without oil?
If I tried that with my plastic ball it would not make it to the head pin.
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare

#198719 - Today at 03:56 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: Dylan585]
nord
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 719
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
201-288-205 with the judge with a fresh 500 on it... Played 15 to 10 all night... The only shots I didn't strike on were more or less my fault... Urethane can be kept inside with success... But again it goes back to the whole, I have 450 RPMs

Amazing...
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare

#198720 - Today at 05:38 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9596
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
https://www.bowlingthismonth.com/bowling-ball-review/hammer-blue-hammer/

Hammer Blue

I left it at 1000, but, now will try it at 2000.

OIL?? the lanes were oiled before a Men's league on Monday night, about 4 pm, and not touched since for the Tuesday, noon Sr league. The side of the house we bowl on, saw open bowlers all Monday Night, not the league.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198721 - Today at 06:38 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1102
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Here is a new urethane release by 900 Global
Ball manufactures are getting a little more creative with their Urethane releases.

Shadow Ops with Core
Shadow Ops
Available January 23rd
Preferred 600 Series

The New S25 Hybrid Coverstock is an 80/20 urethane and reactive urethane blend a first for 900 Global coverstock

Available January 23rd
Preferred 600 Series



Edited by BOSStull (27 minutes 34 seconds ago)
_________________________
Current 16lb Bag
Storm Hy-Road
Storm Hy-Road Nano
Storm Intense
L/M The New Standard
L/M Yeah Baby
Motiv Arctic Sniper

HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198722 - 38 minutes 19 seconds ago Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: Dylan585]
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1102
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
201-288-205 with the judge with a fresh 500 on it...
Nice bowling Dylan
_________________________
Current 16lb Bag
Storm Hy-Road
Storm Hy-Road Nano
Storm Intense
L/M The New Standard
L/M Yeah Baby
Motiv Arctic Sniper

HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





