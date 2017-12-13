#198672 - 10:38 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Had a doubleheader today myself, tournament followed by league. Started right out of the gate in game 1 with the front 10, then came in just a tad light and left a 10 pin that wiggled but would not go down in the 11th. Shot 289. Struggled to carry on the next pair but caught a double and shot a clean 205, then finished with 279 and 258 for 1031 to be the top qualifier. Shot 244 in the finals but lost to my opponent's 258. Failed to carry the first one in the 10th and that proved to be costly. That's the way it goes; head-to-head can be kind of a crapshoot being just one game. But either way I was hoping to use that momentum going into league but had to go back to my home center and go from AMF to Brunswick synthetics and a slightly different shot. Struggled with carry in game 1 and and opened in the 10th to start with 190, but got back into my groove and went 278 and 243 to shoot 711 and get my average back to 220 to wrap up the half.



Also Dennis, my comment was in jest. I was alluding to Phil Cardinale's comments (or the interpretation thereof) regarding urethane. Thought it had made the rounds in the online bowling world but perhaps not. No worries, I'll post about in the urethane thread and see what people have to say on the subject cause I think it was an interesting take.



FWIW the technology I use to help me could easily be called a crutch by others. Wrist devices are a crutch! Weight holes are a crutch! Asymmetric cores are a crutch. Mass bias is for wimps and wussies!



