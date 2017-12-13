|
#198661 - 12/13/17 11:07 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4604
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
Halfway through the first game, it looked like it would be a disaster, but I managed to take it off the sheet from the 6th frame for my 211, which was enough for an over-average night after a couple of small under-average games. There were a couple of single-pin misses, but I was back to over 80% on those for the night.Result
: 211-176-177=564Average (42 games)
: 182Average for last 9 games
: 195Next week's AVG+1 score
: 567Composite average (84 games)
: 180
We had the "one hot opponent" problem tonight, as, if said hot opponent just bowled average, we would have won all four, but lost all four instead.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 182 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 181The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198662 - 12/14/17 12:36 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 537
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Alright Richie, good bounce back from the other night.
I've been in a slump ever since I shot the 803 a few weeks back. Was hoping to recover on Friday and started with 257, then a decent 226 game, but ran into issues in the 3rd game and only shot 191 for another below average night. Then Saturday I ended up bowling in the New England Classic. Other than the 1 game in teams where I shot 268 it was a disaster. By the time we got to doubles/singles my fingers were swelling up and I had trouble just getting them in the ball and did not break 500 either set.
Was hoping to recover Sunday but was a little sore from the day before and just couldn't get my speed where I wanted. Got punished badly for misses and had a lot of splits. Shot 184, 190, 201.
Subbed tonight and was hoping to get out of this rut, had 180, 239, 235 for 653. First game I started with back-to-back opens (split followed by washout) but recovered with a 4 bagger, just happened to get it too wide in the 7th and had another washout for another open. Games 2 & 3 I was a lot more consistent and was clean the rest of the night and hit the pocket every time, only leaving 7 pins. More than I would have liked to see but I'll take it.
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9594
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Bowled monday in position round. We were 7 ahead, in 3rd and bowled the 4th team.
We had to wait, since there was a HS girls tournament still bowling. And when they finished, the lanes had to be oiled. So, our 7 start was delayed to 8:30. And, with 5 man teams, it took a while for us to finish. got home at 1 am.
Had 200 in first and 200 in second with an open 10th in each. Then I got real tired, as I was up since 3 am.
barely finished with a 16X.
And, we took 17 of the 33 points. So, a 17/16 night was like kissing my sister.
We won game 2 real big for 5 points and that carried us for series for 3 points. H2H matches made up the difference at a point each.
It was fun watching their anchor roll 787. He needed a double in the 10th on a set up 9th strike, for 800. Got a spare
Tell Nord he uses a Urethane ball.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
#198664 - 12/15/17 11:16 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 537
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Urethane is just a crutch that ruins the shot! Sorry, had to do it, lol.
167+225+258=650 for me tonight. Absolute garbage first game, just couldn't carry and got punished on two shots where I pulled the ball. 2nd game had an early open on another pulled shot, but recovered to salvage the 650 series with a big 3rd game especially. Wasn't getting behind the ball due to my arm being somewhat sore, thought I could get away with holding it a little off to the side but that didn't work out to well, so I reverted about midway through the 2nd game and got much better results, fortunately wasn't too strenuous on my arm either.
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9594
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
urethane is not a crutch, it's an option. solid balls soak up much more oil then a pearl. Storm balls soak up more then a Lane master ball. To each his own.
Bowl on the right side and learn how to adjust to others there too.
It's a lot easier on the left side.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4604
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
After a tournament day that didn't go according to plan, I was eager to take my frustration out on the pins, and did it to the tune of my second high series of the season, the high of which also came in this league. I didn't get off to a good start in the third game, or this might have been better, and you can also point to my single-pin misses as another reason.Result
: 215-243-194=652Average (45 games)
: 181Average for last 9 games
: 202Next week's AVG+1 score
: 589Composite average (87 games)
: 181
I carried my team the first two games, and Peter and Ed shot 246 and 200 respectively to help us take the third game by over 100 pins. It was the end of the first half, so we'll see where we finished.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 182 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 181The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 537
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Great way to end the first half Richie! Glad to see you get back into tournament action though. Keep working at it, you're improving.
Had a doubleheader today myself, tournament followed by league. Started right out of the gate in game 1 with the front 10, then came in just a tad light and left a 10 pin that wiggled but would not go down in the 11th. Shot 289. Struggled to carry on the next pair but caught a double and shot a clean 205, then finished with 279 and 258 for 1031 to be the top qualifier. Shot 244 in the finals but lost to my opponent's 258. Failed to carry the first one in the 10th and that proved to be costly. That's the way it goes; head-to-head can be kind of a crapshoot being just one game. But either way I was hoping to use that momentum going into league but had to go back to my home center and go from AMF to Brunswick synthetics and a slightly different shot. Struggled with carry in game 1 and and opened in the 10th to start with 190, but got back into my groove and went 278 and 243 to shoot 711 and get my average back to 220 to wrap up the half.
Also Dennis, my comment was in jest. I was alluding to Phil Cardinale's comments (or the interpretation thereof) regarding urethane. Thought it had made the rounds in the online bowling world but perhaps not. No worries, I'll post about in the urethane thread and see what people have to say on the subject cause I think it was an interesting take.
FWIW the technology I use to help me could easily be called a crutch by others. Wrist devices are a crutch! Weight holes are a crutch! Asymmetric cores are a crutch. Mass bias is for wimps and wussies!
But to your last point I agree with having an advantage on the left side when the lanes start out good. Left side was great today in the tourney I bowled (and in that house in general) and 4 of the 8 finalists were left handed. Last weekend in Vermont neither me or my lefty partner (who has a lot more revs than I do) could do much of anything in singles or doubles on what they told us was Bourbon Street. So it's all relative, but I do understand that we live in a house shot world.
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4604
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
wronghander, it had to do with working at a tournament, not bowling in it.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 182 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 181The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1339
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
|
Ugh. After my big night, I sucked last week and then last night did OK (587) but our SUBS lost the games for us.
Granted, I was under my average, but 211, 148, 228 . . . really we should have taken at least 2. My F-in-law did well for first and third games too, but our two subs just . . . well, a 19+ bowler shot 480-ish . . . bah.
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759
16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot
"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 711
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
|
Had a battle last Friday night myself. My Turbo didn't have the pop it had the other week, and I started with a strike, then two straight 10 pins (both I missed, not good). Switched to my Supernatural and left another one that I did make. Switched to the Danger Zone and got lined up right away, but then leaked one right to leave a 2-8-10. Struck out the rest and salvaged a 201. During the 2nd game, I went high twice on the right lane, 4-6-7-10 and 4-6-10. I thought I got slow the first split, so I didn't move after the first one. I moved after the 2nd and salvaged a 211. Last game sent one right, 2-10. I left another 2-8-10 in the middle of that game. By the end, I salvaged a 202 for a 614.
I'm going to try the Turbo again on Friday night, I regret not moving a tiny bit right to get it to grab a little earlier for better carry. I missed the pocket 6 times with my Danger Zone and left 5 splits. Not fun.
Mark
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789
