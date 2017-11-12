BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198712 - Today at 05:45 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9594
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Results for today's Urethane rolling.

Game 1: Started 10 pin, strike, strike, 10 pin, 10 pin, 10 pin, moved, went high, moved back strike, strike, 3 strikes. For a 226
Game 2: Started with a double, then high for a split, and all spares and splits after that for 170. 4 splits.
Game 3: Split, strike, split, moved and the ball deflected leaving the 5. Moved again and left a 4-5. Total of 6 splits in the game, 2 of which I picked up for a 160.

So, it started out well, but weakened and hooked uncontrollably in game 2. Worse in game 3, but I stuck with it. Kept moving for a game and a half and never found a good line.

Also, what I found. If I stay under the ball all the way through the release, the ball straightened out. With a side rotation release, I found a hook, and at times, too much.

this ball changes how I roll. don't know if I want that. But, I was able to keep it outside, rolling straight up 6 was the best. Spares were real easy, but left too many splits to really say. The forward roll went right thru the middle, leaving big gaping holes in the rack.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198713 - Today at 06:03 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: Dennis Michael]
nord Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 717
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
-Which urethane ball were you using?
-How strong was the layout?
-What grit did you have it at?
-What oil pattern were you bowling on?
-What lane surface did the lane have?
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare

