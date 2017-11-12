Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"

Results for today's Urethane rolling.
Game 1: Started 10 pin, strike, strike, 10 pin, 10 pin, 10 pin, moved, went high, moved back strike, strike, 3 strikes. For a 226
Game 2: Started with a double, then high for a split, and all spares and splits after that for 170. 4 splits.
Game 3: Split, strike, split, moved and the ball deflected leaving the 5. Moved again and left a 4-5. Total of 6 splits in the game, 2 of which I picked up for a 160.
So, it started out well, but weakened and hooked uncontrollably in game 2. Worse in game 3, but I stuck with it. Kept moving for a game and a half and never found a good line.
Also, what I found. If I stay under the ball all the way through the release, the ball straightened out. With a side rotation release, I found a hook, and at times, too much.
this ball changes how I roll. don't know if I want that. But, I was able to keep it outside, rolling straight up 6 was the best. Spares were real easy, but left too many splits to really say. The forward roll went right thru the middle, leaving big gaping holes in the rack.
