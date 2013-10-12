Bowler brings her iPod/iPhone on the approach

I don't know if it's just a drinking league or not. I believe it is serious in its competition, but lax with the rules. It is USBC sanctioned, adult handicap mixed. We have bowlers with averages ranging from the 70s to over 220. Bear in mind, I am not trying to change the rules, I'm simply asking that the existing rules be enforced. The League Secretary said there IS a rule that you can't bring devices on the approach. But the other bowlers shouldn't be telling H (the girl) it's ok to do it when the Secretary says it is not.
Dennis, I have no problem with someone taking videos of their performance, etc. As long as it doesn't effect gameplay I have no problem with it. I just find it unacceptable to bring a device with you on the approach (or play with it) when it's your turn. It's disrespectful and distracting. I guess I was the only one in that league that it bothered, perhaps because I don't drink. I made sure to find out first if there was a rule before reporting her.
I'm not a great bowler (my average is only 104), so I'm not sure if I would be welcomed in a serious league. I am still learning and I know some bowlers can't stand "beginners" like me.
Edited by Gutterballqueen313 (Today at 01:29 PM)
_________________________
Lynda aka the Gutterball Queen