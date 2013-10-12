BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198699 - Today at 10:43 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
Happy Birthday 82Boat69
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 517
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I had a Black Hammer and an LT-48. I sold the LT-48 a few years ago and finally tossed the black Hammer. I could get the Hammer to move, but not carry unless the conditions were 'very' dry or I was on wood lanes.

I have a friend who's a 'no-thumber' who buys the latest and greatest urethane equipment. Our hands are similar so I get to check out everything when we practice together. I've tried the Pitch black, Pitch Blue, Blue Hammer, Natural and Super Natural. I'm waiting for him to pick up a Hot Cell, but he doesn't like anything that hooks a lot. I may have to wait :-)

I keep looking, but think weak resin is better than urethane. By using narrow drilling angles and wider VAL angles, I can simulate what urethane does without losing hitting power.

Now, if I had 450 RPM's........................ hmmmm.

#198700 - 21 minutes 0 seconds ago Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 246
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
. hmmmmm... Maybe you just need to know how to adjust when somebodies throwing urethane?
Don't know if the you was directed at me but I will respond anyway. I adjust to what my ball is doing although I do take into account what everyone else is throwing and where. If it looks like carry down may be the culprit I will switch to one of my particle balls either the Yeah Baby or New Standard which ever one is in the bag at the time.

Not directed at you at all! I just saw something about urethane and ruining shots... It really irks me when people complain about the urethane
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 257
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#198702 - 4 seconds ago Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
IronMike
Junior

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 23
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Originally Posted By: Dylan585

Not directed at you at all! I just saw something about urethane and ruining shots... It really irks me when people complain about the urethane


I do not own a urethane ball. However, it irks me as well when people complain about any aspect like this.

Bowling is a competitive sport...I'm not out here trying to help my opponent throw his best possible game. If throwing urethane gives me a better shot -and- hurts my opponent's shot, I call that a 'win-win'.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290

