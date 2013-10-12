BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Bowler brings her iPod/iPhone on the approach
#198696 - Today at 09:15 AM Re: Bowler brings her iPod/iPhone on the approach [Re: Gutterballqueen313]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9593
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Sorry, let me clarify. There is NO USBC rule. This is what we taught the kids. Hopefully, it will carry over to their future bowling.

No, once the USBC let that issue die at their meeting, no further discussion has taken place.

And, in saying that, I have been guilty of using devices while bowling as well. As a Doubles tournament bowler, my partner or I would take a video of the other while bowling to show a flaw in delivery or other problem. Easier to see the problem and correct it.
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198697 - Today at 09:42 AM Re: Bowler brings her iPod/iPhone on the approach [Re: Gutterballqueen313]
IronMike Online content
Junior

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 23
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Is this even a sanctioned league? It does not sound like the league officials/bowling center are capable of adhering to USBC guidelines to keep it sanctioned. And it would definitely drive me nuts if someone was doing this that I was bowling 'competitively' against.

That being said, is this simply a low average drinking league, where folks bowl to pass the time while they're pounding brews? If that's the case (not trying to be critical of you) you can't really complain when people don't take it seriously. You need to join a serious league, not try to change the drinking league.

I used to bowl in a Friday night 'league' that was mostly young professionals messing around. Lots of drinking, minimal bowling, people would take turns for each other and sometimes just bowed out of games with 5 frames left. I bowled as seriously as I could muster, but no way could I complain about how the rest of the league acted. That's what I got myself into.


#198701 - 6 minutes 42 seconds ago Re: Bowler brings her iPod/iPhone on the approach [Re: IronMike]
Gutterballqueen313 Online content
Junior

Registered: 11/28/13
Posts: 23
A/S/L: 52/f/NY
I don't know if it's just a drinking league or not. I believe it is somewhat serious in its competition, but lax with the rules. It is USBC sanctioned, adult handicap mixed. We have bowlers with averages ranging from the 70s to over 220. Bear in mind, I am not trying to change the rules, I'm simply asking that the existing rules be enforced. The League Secretary said there IS a rule that you can't bring devices on the approach. But the other bowlers shouldn't be telling H (the girl) it's ok to do it when the Secretary says it is not.

Dennis, I have no problem with someone taking video of their performance, etc. I just do not think it is acceptable to bring a device with you on the approach (or play with it) when it's your turn. It's disrespectful and distracting. I guess I was only one in that league that it bothered (probably because I don't drink).

I'm not a great bowler (my average is only 104), so I'm not sure if I would be welcomed in a serious league. I am still learning and I know some bowlers can't stand "beginners" like me.


