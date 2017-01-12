Twister Pins

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 537A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Anyone bowl in a center that used these? My home house is considering changing to them and they actually put them on a practice pair to try out. I had a chance to bowl a couple of games on that pair and did not notice a decrease in carry. The pins seem livelier and felt like I carried a lot more light hits, but with only bowling 2 games with them it's probably not a big enough sample size.



I talked to the lane guy about it and he told me that the Twisters will last 4 years (and actually said there was a house in another state that's had them for 8 years) while if they stay with wood they have to replace them every 18 months. Also he told me the Twisters all weigh the same (3lb 6oz) while the Brunswick and AMF pins can vary by 5oz. So I think it makes sense but it would be a big change and the league bowlers may not like it, so if you've bowled in a center that put them in I'm interested to hear how it worked out and if the other bowlers liked them. _________________________

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 710A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey I've only bowled on them once in a split 10 pin/candlepin center in Massachusetts while visiting cousins. I do remember noticing that light hits threw pins all over the place however I also noticed more solid 10 pins. This was also a very long time ago so my memory of this is not great. Also, there were more candlepin lanes than 10 pin, so I'm not sure how well they kept those lanes.



I know that most people complain about the sound more than anything. Also, with them lasting a very long time, they tend to look very beat up but still behave like much newer pins.



A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 537A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Do you remember what center it was? I'm in Mass myself and don't know of any centers that have the Twisters. Interesting.



We won't be getting them in our home house though. Turns out the center is under contract with Brunswick to use their pins through 2018 and they're due to be replaced in the next month so it would be at least another 18 months before they get replaced again. _________________________

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 710A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey I'm not even sure if the center still has Twisters now since that was from 2003 or 2004. It was at American Bowling Lanes in Southbridge. Last time I was there was in 2009 for one of my cousin's weddings and I only went to shoot a few games of candlepin that time. I felt that there was no point bringing 10 pin equipment with me that time when I can do that anywhere in NJ.



A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9593A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Wow, Candlepin bowling!! They all have closed around here. It was popular for Candle pins to be on the second floor of the lanes. (Didn't have to carry bowling balls up the stairs) That was back in Chicago. All of those houses have since closed.



I believe the data I saw was: In 1965, there were 250 bowling alleys in the Chicago phone book. Today, only 15. A few of the older places have re-opened as party houses. Mostly food and drinks with bowling in Yuppy areas. $9 per game, $5 shoe rental. Popular for company outings. Not, really bowling. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









