#198662 - 12:36 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 533

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 533A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Alright Richie, good bounce back from the other night.



I've been in a slump ever since I shot the 803 a few weeks back. Was hoping to recover on Friday and started with 257, then a decent 226 game, but ran into issues in the 3rd game and only shot 191 for another below average night. Then Saturday I ended up bowling in the New England Classic. Other than the 1 game in teams where I shot 268 it was a disaster. By the time we got to doubles/singles my fingers were swelling up and I had trouble just getting them in the ball and did not break 500 either set.



Was hoping to recover Sunday but was a little sore from the day before and just couldn't get my speed where I wanted. Got punished badly for misses and had a lot of splits. Shot 184, 190, 201.



Subbed tonight and was hoping to get out of this rut, had 180, 239, 235 for 653. First game I started with back-to-back opens (split followed by washout) but recovered with a 4 bagger, just happened to get it too wide in the 7th and had another washout for another open. Games 2 & 3 I was a lot more consistent and was clean the rest of the night and hit the pocket every time, only leaving 7 pins. More than I would have liked to see but I'll take it. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Top