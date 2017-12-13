|
#198661 - 12/13/17 11:07 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4602
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
Halfway through the first game, it looked like it would be a disaster, but I managed to take it off the sheet from the 6th frame for my 211, which was enough for an over-average night after a couple of small under-average games. There were a couple of single-pin misses, but I was back to over 80% on those for the night.Result
: 211-176-177=564Average (42 games)
: 182Average for last 9 games
: 195Next week's AVG+1 score
: 567Composite average (84 games)
: 180
We had the "one hot opponent" problem tonight, as, if said hot opponent just bowled average, we would have won all four, but lost all four instead.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 182 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 178 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 180The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198662 - 12/14/17 12:36 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 533
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Alright Richie, good bounce back from the other night.
I've been in a slump ever since I shot the 803 a few weeks back. Was hoping to recover on Friday and started with 257, then a decent 226 game, but ran into issues in the 3rd game and only shot 191 for another below average night. Then Saturday I ended up bowling in the New England Classic. Other than the 1 game in teams where I shot 268 it was a disaster. By the time we got to doubles/singles my fingers were swelling up and I had trouble just getting them in the ball and did not break 500 either set.
Was hoping to recover Sunday but was a little sore from the day before and just couldn't get my speed where I wanted. Got punished badly for misses and had a lot of splits. Shot 184, 190, 201.
Subbed tonight and was hoping to get out of this rut, had 180, 239, 235 for 653. First game I started with back-to-back opens (split followed by washout) but recovered with a 4 bagger, just happened to get it too wide in the 7th and had another washout for another open. Games 2 & 3 I was a lot more consistent and was clean the rest of the night and hit the pocket every time, only leaving 7 pins. More than I would have liked to see but I'll take it.
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
#198663 - 12/14/17 08:48 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9587
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Bowled monday in position round. We were 7 ahead, in 3rd and bowled the 4th team.
We had to wait, since there was a HS girls tournament still bowling. And when they finished, the lanes had to be oiled. So, our 7 start was delayed to 8:30. And, with 5 man teams, it took a while for us to finish. got home at 1 am.
Had 200 in first and 200 in second with an open 10th in each. Then I got real tired, as I was up since 3 am.
barely finished with a 16X.
And, we took 17 of the 33 points. So, a 17/16 night was like kissing my sister.
We won game 2 real big for 5 points and that carried us for series for 3 points. H2H matches made up the difference at a point each.
It was fun watching their anchor roll 787. He needed a double in the 10th on a set up 9th strike, for 800. Got a spare
Tell Nord he uses a Urethane ball.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#198664 - Yesterday at 11:16 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 533
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Urethane is just a crutch that ruins the shot! Sorry, had to do it, lol.
167+225+258=650 for me tonight. Absolute garbage first game, just couldn't carry and got punished on two shots where I pulled the ball. 2nd game had an early open on another pulled shot, but recovered to salvage the 650 series with a big 3rd game especially. Wasn't getting behind the ball due to my arm being somewhat sore, thought I could get away with holding it a little off to the side but that didn't work out to well, so I reverted about midway through the 2nd game and got much better results, fortunately wasn't too strenuous on my arm either.
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
#198666 - Today at 06:05 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9587
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
urethane is not a crutch, it's an option. solid balls soak up much more oil then a pearl. Storm balls soak up more then a Lane master ball. To each his own.
Bowl on the right side and learn how to adjust to others there too.
It's a lot easier on the left side.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
